Brock Purdy Feels He Has Improved With Full Offseason

San Francisco 49ers quarterback, Brock Purdy, is feeling confident as he enjoys his first offseason as the true starting quarterback. He feels as if he has improved while performing in the offseason workout program for the 49ers.

“We got all the way to the end. We’re right there and weren’t able to finish it,” Purdy said. “So for me, I had that taste in my mouth, and then get back into the gym, start slowly, working into it. And then here, in OTAs, getting with (head coach) Kyle (Shanahan) and going over all the games that we played in, every play, and going over situational football and stuff, and taking that and actually going out on the field and running things and repping things, and throwing to the receivers. “Last year, I didn’t have that, so now that I’m able to attack those kinds of things, I feel like I’ve gotten better.”

The 49ers came up short against the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl, but Brock Purdy played extremely well during the big game.

49ers Quarterback, Brock Purdy, Confident He Has Gotten Better With Full Offseason

Brock Purdy’s Campaign Last Season

Brock Purdy started coming into his own during his second season in the NFL. He logged 31 touchdowns to 11 interceptions, had a league-best touchdown percentage of 7.0 percent, threw for 4,280 yards, and also recorded 9.6 yards per attempt which was an NFL-high last season. On top of this, the former last pick in the NFL Draft led the 49ers to a win-loss record of 12-4 when he was the starting quarterback and had a passer rating of 113.0, another category he led the league in last season. The potential is there for Brock Purdy. The 49ers know this and must take advantage of their Super Bowl window before his rookie contract expires.

Can the San Francisco 49ers Win a Super Bowl Before Their Title Window Closes?

The title window for the talented 49ers is rapidly closing. They have made two Super Bowl appearances in the last four years. However, head coach, Kyle Shanahan, seems to have demons in the biggest games. That being said, the 49ers have arguably the most talented roster in the league that should make up for some coaching woes. However, the 49ers will not be able to retain all of this talent forever. While Purdy continues to improve, it is imperative they win a Super Bowl within the next two years. Otherwise, this era for San Francisco could be looked at as one of the most disappointing in franchise history.