Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper announced on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, that he underwent off-season core muscle surgery.

He is eight weeks removed from the procedure and is feeling fine, but this comes as somewhat of a surprise given Cooper’s durability and productivity during the 2022 season.

Though Cooper played in all 17 games, he admitted that this injury was an issue for him in the latter stages of the season.

What Cooper Said About His Surgery

Cooper is recovering well from the procedure.

#Browns Amari Cooper reveals he underwent core muscle surgery. Is in his 8th week of recovery and feeling good pic.twitter.com/YoUO8bI7Lf — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) April 18, 2023

#Browns Amari Cooper said he's feeling good and "healed up nice" from his core muscle injury. — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) April 18, 2023

He went to Philadelphia doctor Dr. William Meyers, a core muscle surgery specialist for the procedure.

Dr. Meyers has performed a similar procedure on Odell Beckham Jr. and Damar Hamlin.

Cooper Is Excited About 2023

The 28-year-old Cooper is eager to begin his second season in Cleveland.

He will be working full-time with quarterback Deshaun Watson and is excited about the addition of speedy wide receiver Elijah Moore who came over via a trade with the New York Jets.

Whereas the wide receivers room was suspect in 2022, Browns GM Andrew Berry’s addition of Moore along with Cooper, fourth-year player Donovan Peoples-Jones, and a healthy Jakeem Grant gives Watson plenty of options in 2023.

Cooper was a solid performer in 2022 with 78 catches for 1,160 yards and 9 touchdowns with the bulk of those receptions coming from quarterback Jacoby Brissett during Watson’s 11-game suspension.

The Browns Offense Is Going Forward Without Kareem Hunt

There was so much speculation during the 2022 season that running back Kareem Hunt, 27, would be traded during the season.

He asked for a trade, but the Browns did not grant the request.

Hunt is a former NFL rushing leader (2017) who is a free agent.

Recently, news leaked that the Browns felt Hunt was “slipping” in terms of his speed.

Report: The #Browns will not be re-signing Kareem Hunt and believe he was "slipping" in terms of his speed, according to @terrypluto The 27-year old RB hasn't visited a single team in free-agency and Terry says "should be thankful" to sign a 1-year deal in the $4 million range. pic.twitter.com/1L0KPlNogD — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) April 9, 2023

Because Hunt is a good receiving back, it is hard to believe the Browns may not pursue him if the price is right as the season approaches.

He is also an excellent blocking back who it is difficult to believe has no NFL future at only 27 years of age.

Currently, no NFL teams are pursuing Hunt who is a native Ohioan.

Could he be back in Cleveland in September as another offensive tool for Watson?

We will have to wait and see.