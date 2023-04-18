NFL News and Rumors

Cleveland Browns WR Amari Cooper Is Recovering From Offseason Core Muscle Surgery

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Twitter Linkedin
2 min read
Amari Cooper

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper announced on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, that he underwent off-season core muscle surgery.

He is eight weeks removed from the procedure and is feeling fine, but this comes as somewhat of a surprise given Cooper’s durability and productivity during the 2022 season.

Though Cooper played in all 17 games, he admitted that this injury was an issue for him in the latter stages of the season.

What Cooper Said About His Surgery

Cooper is recovering well from the procedure.

He went to Philadelphia doctor Dr. William Meyers, a core muscle surgery specialist for the procedure.

Dr. Meyers has performed a similar procedure on Odell Beckham Jr. and Damar Hamlin.

Cooper Is Excited About 2023

The 28-year-old Cooper is eager to begin his second season in Cleveland.

He will be working full-time with quarterback Deshaun Watson and is excited about the addition of speedy wide receiver Elijah Moore who came over via a trade with the New York Jets.

Whereas the wide receivers room was suspect in 2022, Browns GM Andrew Berry’s addition of Moore along with Cooper, fourth-year player Donovan Peoples-Jones, and a healthy Jakeem Grant gives Watson plenty of options in 2023.

Cooper was a solid performer in 2022 with 78 catches for 1,160 yards and 9 touchdowns with the bulk of those receptions coming from quarterback Jacoby Brissett during Watson’s 11-game suspension.

The Browns Offense Is Going Forward Without Kareem Hunt

There was so much speculation during the 2022 season that running back Kareem Hunt, 27, would be traded during the season.

He asked for a trade, but the Browns did not grant the request.

Hunt is a former NFL rushing leader (2017) who is a free agent.

Recently, news leaked that the Browns felt Hunt was “slipping” in terms of his speed.

Because Hunt is a good receiving back, it is hard to believe the Browns may not pursue him if the price is right as the season approaches.

He is also an excellent blocking back who it is difficult to believe has no NFL future at only 27 years of age.

Currently, no NFL teams are pursuing Hunt who is a native Ohioan.

Could he be back in Cleveland in September as another offensive tool for Watson?

We will have to wait and see.

 

 

Topics  
Browns NFL News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Wendi Oliveros

Twitter Linkedin
Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
will levis2

NFL Draft 2023: Will Levis Prospect Profile, Draft Projection, Stats, 40-Time, Hand Size, and More

Author image David Evans  •  25min
NFL News and Rumors
Texas Longhorns running back Bijan Robinson runs the ball.
NFL Draft 2023: Bijan Robinson Prospect Profile, Draft Projection, Stats, 40-Time, Vertical Jump, and More
Author image David Evans  •  56min
NFL News and Rumors
Damar Hamlin Released From Cincinnati, Upgraded to Stable Condition
Buffalo Bills Safety Damar Hamlin Is Reportedly Cleared To Play
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  2h
NFL News and Rumors
how to play Super Bowl Squares
Los Angels Rams Quarterback Matthew Stafford Is Excited For 2023 Season
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  4h
NFL News and Rumors
Free NFL picks and parlays
Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes’s Ankle Is Still An Issue
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  16h
NFL News and Rumors
anthonyrichardson
NFL Draft 2023: Anthony Richardson Prospect Profile, Draft Projection, Stats, 40-Time, Vertical Jump, and More
Author image David Evans  •  18h
NFL News and Rumors
Philadelphia Eagles
NFL’s Top 5 Highest-Paid Players: Jalen Hurts Tops The List
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  17h
More News
Arrow to top