Andrei Svechnikov notches first hat trick in Carolina Hurricanes postseason franchise history

Andrei Svechnikov has the potential to be a spectacular hockey player. On Monday, we just saw how special he can possibly be. In game two of the National Hockey League Stanley Cup Playoff qualifying series, Svechnikov made Carolina Hurricanes franchise history by becoming the first Hurricanes player to record a playoff hat trick. In fact, he had his first career hat trick, as he scored thrice in a 4-1 Hurricanes win over the New York Rangers. With the victory, Carolina now leads the best of five series two games to none.

Svechnikov opened the scoring with a goal from Sebastian Aho and Sami Vatanen at 4:32 of the first period. He then scored the game winning goal at 1:11 of the second period from Aho and Vatanen to put Carolina up 2-1. Svechnikov’s hat trick then came at 14:02 of the third period from Aho to put Carolina up 4-1.

What was most stunning about Svechnikov’s performance was his precision shot-making. His game winning goal was a slap shot from the point that was simply tremendous.

Svechnikov was the Hurricanes’ first-round draft pick, second overall, in the 2018 National Hockey League Draft. In 68 games this season, he had 24 goals and 37 assists for 61 points. Svechnikov was a +9 with 54 penalty minutes, 20 power play points, five game winning goals, 183 shots on goal, 27 blocked shots, 116 hits, 29 takeaways, and 66 giveaways.

Svechnikov recorded one of two hat tricks on Monday. The other came from Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers, who notched a hatty in the Oilers’ much needed 6-3 win over the Chicago Blackhawks in game two of their series. That best of five series is now tied up at one game apiece.

Svechnikov’s hat trick for the Hurricanes came one day after Joonas Korpisalo became the first Columbus Blue Jackets player ever to record a playoff shutout. Korpisalo helped Columbus beat Toronto 2-0 on Sunday in game one of their series.