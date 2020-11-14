Rafael dos Anjos Career Earnings

* denotes an estimated purse, UFC fights only

Click on event name for full payout for all fighters for that event

UFC 91 – Nov 15/08 – L (Stephens) – $4,000

UFC Fight Night: Condit vs Kampmann – Apr 1/09 – L (Griffin) – $34,000 ($4,000 to show, $30,000 Fight of the Night bonus)*

UFC 103 – Sept 19/09 – W (Emerson) – $8,000 ($4,000 to show, $4,000 win bonus)*

UFC Fight Night: Maynard vs Diaz – Jan 11/10 – W (Bradley) – $16,000 ($8,000 to show, $8,000 win bonus)

UFC 112 – Apr 10/10 – W (Etim) – $95,000 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $75,000 Submission of the Night bonus)*

UFC 117 – Aug 7/10 – L (Guida) – $12,000

UFC 132 – Jul 2/11 – W (Sotiropoulos) – $28,000 ($14,000 to show, $14,000 win bonus)

UFC 139 – Nov 19/11 – L (Tibau) – $16,000

UFC on Fuel TV: Korean Zombie vs Poirier – May 15/12 – W (Shalorus) – $32,000 ($16,000 to show, $16,000 win bonus)

UFC on Fuel TV: Munoz vs Weidman – Jul 11/12 – W (Njokuani) – $40,000 ($20,000 to show, $20,000 win bonus)

UFC 154 – Nov 17/12 – W (Bocek) – $42,000 ($21,000 to show, $21,000 win bonus)*

UFC on FX: Belfort vs Rockhold – May 18/13 – W (Dunham) – $42,000 ($21,000 to show, $21,000 win bonus)*

UFC Fight Night: Condit vs Kampmann 2 – Aug 28/13 – W (Cerrone) – $42,000 ($21,000 to show, $21,000 win bonus)*

UFC on Fox: Werdum vs Browne – Apr 19/14 – L (Nurmagomedov) – $21,000

UFC Fight Night: Henderson vs Khabilov – Jun 7/14 – W (High) – $64,000 ($32,000 to show, $32,000 win bonus)

UFC Fight Night: Henderson vs dos Anjos – Aug 23/14 – W (B. Henderson) – $126,000 ($38,000 to show, $38,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus)

UFC on Fox: dos Santos vs Miocic – Dec 13/14 – W (Na. Diaz) – $86,000 ($41,000 to show, $41,000 win bonus, $4,000 from Diaz for missing weight)

UFC 185 – Mar 14/15 – W (Pettis) – $138,000 ($44,000 to show, $44,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus)*

UFC on Fox: dos Anjos vs Cerrone 2 – Dec 19/15 – W (Cerrone) – 390,000 ($300,000 to show, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $40,000 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC Fight Night: dos Anjos vs Alvarez – Jul 7/16 – L (Alvarez) – $350,000 ($310,000 to show, $40,000 Reebok sponsorship)

TUF: Latin America 3 Finale: dos Anjos vs Ferguson – Nov 5/16 – L (Ferguson) – $120,000 ($50,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $20,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Holm vs Correia – Jun 17/17 – W (Saffiedine) – $120,000 ($50,000 to show, $50,000 win bonus, $20,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC 215 – Sept 9/17 – W (Magny) – $174,000 ($52,000 to show, $52,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $20,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Lawler vs dos Anjos – Dec 16/17 – W (Lawler) – $128,000 ($54,000 to show, $54,000 win bonus, $20,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC 225 – Jun 9/18 – L (Covington) – $380,000 ($350,000 to show, $30,000 fight week incentive pay)*

TUF 28 Finale – Nov 30/18 – L (Usman) – $130,000 ($110,000 to show, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC Fight Night: dos Anjos vs Lee – May 18/19 – W (Lee) – $240,000 ($110,000 to show, $110,000 win bonus, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: dos Anjos vs Edwards – Jul 20/19 – L (Edwards) – $135,000 ($115,000 to show, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs dos Santos – Jan 25/20 – L (Chiesa) – $135,000 ($115,000 to show, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC Fight Night: Felder vs dos Anjos – Nov 14/20 – W (Felder) – $300,000 ($115,000 to show, $115,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)*

Total Career Earnings: $3,448,000