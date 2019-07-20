UFC Fight Night: dos Anjos vs Edwards Fighter Salaries, Incentive Pay, Attendance & Gate

Andrei Arlovski finally got a win, and also the biggest paycheck at UFC Fight Night: dos Anjos vs Edwards.

Before we go any further, we should note that the Texas athletic commission doesn’t release fighter pay info, so none of the following salary data for the event is official. However, you can get a fairly accurate picture of a fighter’s pay based on official purse info released from past fights. So, based on that info, here is the estimated pay breakdown for the 26 fighters that traded blows at the event. But please remember – this is only an estimate, not official info.

Attendance: 9,255

Gate: $841,820.61

Andrei Arlovski: $270,000 ($250,000 to show, $20,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Dan Hooker: $210,000 ($75,000 to show, $75,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Greg Hardy: $163,500 ($80,000 to show, $80,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Walt Harris: $140,000 ($40,000 to show, $40,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Rafael dos Anjos: $140,000 ($120,000 to show, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)

Alex Caceres: $130,000 ($55,000 to show, $55,000 win bonus, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)

James Vick: $75,000 ($65,000 to show, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Mario Bautista: $73,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Ben Rothwell: $72,000 ($62,000 to show, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Leon Edwards: $68,000 ($29,000 to show, $29,000 win bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Sam Alvey: $65,000 ($50,000 to show, $15,000 fight week incentive pay)

Jin Soo Son: $63,500 ($10,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Raquel Pennington: $61,000 ($28,000 to show, $28,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Francisco Trinaldo: $57,000 ($42,000 to show, $15,000 fight week incentive pay)

Ray Borg: $54,000 ($22,000 to show, $22,000 win bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Roxanne Modafferi: $44,200 ($35,000 to show, $4,200 from Maia for missing weight, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Aleksei Oleinik: $41,000 ($36,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Alexander Hernandez: $38,000 ($17,000 to show, $17,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Jennifer Maia: $27,300 ($14,000 to show, $14,000 win bonus, $4,200 fine for missing weight, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Klidson Abreu: $23,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Felipe Colares: $23,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Irene Aldana: $23,000 ($18,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Steven Peterson: $16,000 ($12,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Juan Adams: $15,500 ($12,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Gabriel Silva: $13,500 ($10,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Domingo Pilarte: $13,500 ($10,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)