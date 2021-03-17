Bellator Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Light Heavyweights: Mar 17/21

s3

There is constant debate about fighter rankings, which are normally based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage, this time for Bellator. We’ll roll out a new weight class every Wednesday. Next up: The Light Heavyweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 Bellator performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted. For fighters who have also fought in the UFC during this time, those performances were counted also)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s Bellator win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

Stats Last Total Rank Rank 1 1 Vadim Nemkov 403 2 2 Ryan Bader 336 3 3 Phil Davis 215 4 4 Corey Anderson 145 5 5 Lyoto Machida 109 6 6 Yoel Romero 92 7 NR Anthony ‘Rumble’ Johnson 72 8 7 Julius Anglickas 64 9 8 Melvin Manhoef 46 10 9 Grant Neal 41 11 10 Lee Chadwick 29 12 11 Alex Polizzi 27 13 12 Luke Trainer 25 14 14 Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov 0 14 14 Ederson Macedo 0 14 14 Jason Markland 0

