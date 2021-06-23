Essential Qualities Every Racing Car Driver Should Possess

Being a professional race car driver seems like such a glamorous and exciting career. Successful race car drivers get to enjoy fame, glory and of course a very generous paycheck. But behind the glitz and the glamour there’s years of hard work and sacrifices that not many people are aware of.

If you want to drive a personal car, you take driving classes and get a driver’s license. If you want to become a commercial truck driver, you need to attend a truck driving school. There are also less skills related aspects to take into account, such as getting a bobtail insurance quote, but other than that things are pretty straightforward. However, if you want to become a race car driver, things are a lot more complicated.

The truth is that not everyone is cut out for this sport. There are some special skills and qualities race car drivers must possess in order to become successful sportsmen, and we’ll list the most important ones below.

Passion for driving

This is probably the most obvious quality of them all, but one that has to be mentioned nevertheless. In order to become a great racing car driver, one must be passionate about the sport. If you don’t have a mad passion for motor racing, competing solely for money and fame is not going to get you very far. The number one motivator should be the competition itself and the thrill you get when you’re behind the wheel.

Technical knowledge

Race car drivers are not required to have the skills and the level of knowledge mechanics have since they’re not actually working on the car. But it sure helps knowing as much as possible about engine mechanics if you want to become one of the best. Understanding how a race car works allows drivers to have better control of the vehicle and thus improve their performance on the tracks.

Great reflexes

Driving a race car is all about speed. Since race car drivers travel at extremely high speeds, they have very little time to make a decision and react accordingly. A fraction of a second can make a world of a difference in this sport. Therefore, it comes as no surprise that race car drivers are required to have great reflexes and coordination, so they can react promptly and with great precision.

Good physical condition

You might think that during a race the car is doing all the hard work, but the drivers put in a lot of effort as well. Driving a race car is no walk in the park as drivers have to face speed and pressure during the race. That means they also have to be in good physical shape in order to make it to the finish line in good time.

The ability to stay calm under pressure

It’s not just physical strength that matters when you’re competing in a car race. Mental strength is also extremely important, or better said the ability to maintain your calm under intense pressure. There’s a lot at stake when you’re out on the tracks, and you need to keep your cool to get to the first position.