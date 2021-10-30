Khamzat Chimaev Career Earnings

(UFC only – doesn’t including undisclosed bonuses of PPV earnings)

* denotes an estimated purse

Click on event name for full payout for all fighters for that event

UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs Ige – Jul 15/20 – W (Phillips) – $73,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs Till – Jul 25/20 – W (McKee) – $77,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Covington vs Woodley – Sept 19/20 – W (Meerschaert) – $143,500 ($45,000 to show, $45,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC 267 – Oct 30/21 – W (Jingliang) – $154,500 ($50,000 to show, $50,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $4,500 fight week incentive pay)*

Career Earnings: $449,000