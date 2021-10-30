Khamzat Chimaev Career Earnings

MMA Manifesto

October 30, 2021

July 26, 2020; Abu Dhabi, UAE; Khamzat Chimaev (red gloves) of Czechia punches Rhys McKee (blue gloves) of Northern Ireland in their welterweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event inside Flash Forum on UFC Fight Island. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via USA TODAY Sports

(UFC only – doesn’t including undisclosed bonuses of PPV earnings)

* denotes an estimated purse

Click on event name for full payout for all fighters for that event

UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs Ige – Jul 15/20 – W (Phillips) – $73,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs Till – Jul 25/20 – W (McKee) – $77,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Covington vs Woodley – Sept 19/20 – W (Meerschaert) – $143,500 ($45,000 to show, $45,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC 267 – Oct 30/21 – W (Jingliang) – $154,500 ($50,000 to show, $50,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $4,500 fight week incentive pay)*

 

Career Earnings: $449,000

 

