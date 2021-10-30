UFC 267 Fighter Salaries & Incentive Pay

Jan Blachowicz might have been dethroned today in Abu Dhabi, but at least he got the biggest paycheck.

Before we go any further, we should note that most international fight commissions don’t release fighter pay info, so none of the following salary data for the event is official. However, you can get a fairly accurate picture of a fighter’s pay based on official purse info released from past fights. So, based on that info, here is the estimated pay breakdown for the 30 fighters that traded blows at the event. But please remember – this is only an estimate, not official info.

(click on a fighter’s name for their career earnings)

Jan Blachowicz: $642,000 ($600,000 to show, $42,000 fight week incentive pay)

Glover Teixeira: $432,000 ($350,000 to show, $50,000 Performance of the Night, $32,000 fight week incentive pay)

Petr Yan: $282,000 ($100,000 to show, $100,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $32,000 fight week incentive pay)

Alexander Volkov: $211,000 ($100,000 to show, $100,000 win bonus, $11,000 fight week incentive pay)

Cory Sandhagen: $182,000 ($100,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $32,000 fight week incentive pay)

Dan Hooker: $166,000 ($150,000 to show, $16,000 fight week incentive pay)

Khamzat Chimaev: $154,500 ($50,000 to show, $50,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $4,500 fight week incentive pay)

Islam Makhachev: $131,000 ($60,000 to show, $60,000 win bonus, $11,000 fight week incentive pay)

Magomed Ankalaev: $116,000 ($55,000 to show, $55,000 win bonus, $6,000 fight week incentive pay)

Marcin Tybura: $111,000 ($100,000 to show, $11,000 fight week incentive pay)

Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos: $111,000 ($50,000 to show, $50,000 win bonus, $11,000 fight week incentive pay)

Volkan Oezdemir: $101,000 ($95,000 to show, $6,000 fight week incentive pay)

Li Jingliang: $77,000 ($66,000 to show, $11,000 fight week incentive pay)

Amanda Ribas: $66,000 ($30,000 to show, $30,000 win bonus, $6,000 fight week incentive pay)

Makwan Amirkhani: $53,000 ($42,000 to show, $11,000 fight week incentive pay)

Zubaira Tukhugov: $50,000 ($22,000 to show, $22,000 win bonus, $6,000 fight week incentive pay)

Michael Oleksiejczuk: $50,000 ($22,000 to show, $22,000 win bonus, $6,000 fight week incentive pay)

Lerone Murphy: $44,500 ($20,000 to show, $20,000 win bonus, $4,500 fight week incentive pay)

Ricardo Ramos: $38,000 ($32,000 to show, $6,000 fight week incentive pay)

Virna Jandiroba: $28,000 ($22,000 to show, $6,000 fight week incentive pay)

Andre Petroski: $28,000 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Tagir Ulanbekov: $28,000 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Albert Duraev: $24,000 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Shamil Gamzatov: $16,000 ($12,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Roman Kopylov: $14,000 ($10,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Benoit Saint-Denis: $14,000 ($10,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Hu Yaozong: $14,000 ($10,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Allan Nascimento: $14,000 ($10,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)