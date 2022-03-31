March Madness 2022 – Four Players to Watch in the Final Four

With the March Madness Tournament drawing to a close, it’s time to focus on the top four players to watch in the final four.

The University of North Carolina, Villanova, Kansas, and Duke will be the final four teams in the country.

Four Players To Watch In The Final Four

We’ll go over four must-see TV players who are still playing in March Madness playing.

4. Armando Bacot

For the entire year, Armando Bacot has been one of the most intriguing players in the country. There are nights when he goes out and proves that he is the best big man in college basketball, and then there are evenings when he plays a bit soft.

He has, however, had a fantastic tournament. Bacot just had a 22-rebound, 20-point game in the Elite Eight against St. Peter’s.

When he plays the Duke Blue Devils in the final four, he’ll have to guard Mark Williams, which will be a very interesting matchup. This has the potential to be the best matchup of the entire final four, so keep an eye out for it.

3. Collin Gillespie

The next person on the list will be Collin Gilespie. Despite the fact that it feels like Gilespie has been at Villanova for the past ten years, he is still only a senior with the tools to play in the NBA one day.

He’s averaging 15.6 points per game and is a solid all-around player. Gilespie does things on the court that don’t always appear on the stat sheet, and he’s plenty of fun to watch.

Gillespie hasn’t had a particularly successful tournament so far. He hasn’t done the things that people want him to accomplish except for a 20-point game against Ohio State. Gilespie only scored six points and shot 16.7% from the field against the Houston Cougars in the Elite Eight.

2. Ochai Agbaji

There’s a good case to be made that Ochai Agbaji deserves to be named the National Player of the Year. He’ll be coming into this one as the leading scorer for Kansas and among the top 50 scorers in the country. On the year, he’s averaging 18.9 points per game and has looked excellent throughout the March Madness tournament.

He only scored five points in his game against the Providence Friars, but that’s mostly because he didn’t get the shots he was looking for and didn’t take many.

Given that Villanova has one of the best defenses in the country, it’ll be fascinating to watch how he does against them. He scored 18 points against a tough University of Miami team in the Elite Eight, so I’m confident he’ll be able to do the same against Villanova.

1. Paolo Banchero

Paolo Banchero might be the player in the tournament who has improved his draft stock the most. He was initially predicted to be a top-five overall pick, but some are now speculating that he might perhaps go first. What he does on both sides of the ball isn’t something you see every day in college basketball. He’s scored roughly 20 points in each of his tournament games, and he’s done so while being efficient.

With the Duke Blue Devils facing their long-time rival, the University of North Carolina, Paola Banchero will have to step up in this one to help the Blue Devils clinch a position in the national championship.