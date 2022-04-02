Kansas Advances To National Championship After Win Vs Villanova

The Kansas Jayhawks beat the Villanova Wildcats 81-65 on Saturday to earn a spot in the national championship. The Jayhawks last won the National Championship in 2008, when they defeated Memphis in an overtime thriller, 75-68.

Kansas has been one of the top teams in the country all year, so it’s no surprise that they’re in the national championship game. Despite the fact that they were one of the best teams in the country, we still have to give it to them, given that winning in March Madness is undoubtedly the most difficult thing to do in sports. There’s a reason why we see so many Cinderella stories and upsets every year, such as Saint Peter’s University this year.

After winning the Big 12 tournament, Kansas has had a dominant March Madness. They defeated Texas Tech in the Big 12 title game, and then went on to defeat Texas Southern in the first round, Creighton in the second round, Providence in the Sweet 16, Miami in the Elite Eight, and Villanova in the Final Four.

A few players on their roster have made significant contributions, but Ochai Agbaji has genuinely stepped up and demonstrated why he is arguably the best player in the country during this run.

Kansas will play either the University of North Carolina or Duke. The game is currently going on with Duke up three points at halftime. Given that either of these teams has a shot to beat Kansas, this should be one of the most exciting college basketball national championships of all time. In coach K’s final season, Duke could have a chance to play for the national championship, but UNC will try to wreck his dreams, and if they can’t, Kansas will aim to do the same thing UNC hoped to do.

The national championship will be played on Monday, April 4th. It will be held at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.