20-year old Jordan Walker Makes the St. Louis Cardinals Opening Day Roster

Bob Harvey
The St. Louis Cardinals won’t have the youngest roster in baseball but they will have the youngest player in 20-year-old Jordan Walker who made the opening-day roster. He becomes the 8th Cardinal player in history to make their MLB debut before their 21st birthday.

Walker got the news that every rookie wants to hear from Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol:

Walker has had a solid spring. He’s hitting .277 with three homers and nine runs batted in Grapefruit League play. His early numbers were off the chart.

Walker joins the likes of Rick Ankiel, Steve Carlton, and Rogers Hornsby who made the roster before their 21st birthday.

He makes the jump from Class AA to the majors and is expected to be at one of the corner outfield spots on opening day. The Cardinals have made it clear  that if he’s in the majors, he’s in the lineup. That means plenty of playing time initially along with Lars Nootbaar, Tyler O’Neill and Dylan Carlson in the St. Louis OF.

The St. Louis infield is set

The 13 position players include designated hitter Nolan Gorman who will also serve as backup for second baseman Brendan Donovan. Tommy Edman is the shortstop with Donovan back of  him. Reigning NL MVP Paul Goldschmidt will man first baseman while fellow All-Star and MVP finalist Nolan Arenado will handle third base. Veteran utility man Taylor Motter was added to the 40-man roster and the opening day roster. He’ll also serve as middle-infield depth in the absence of Paul DeJong.

Left-handed-hitting rookie Alec Burleson who plays first base and outfield also made the team. Wilson Contreras will be the starting catcher with Andrew Knizner his backup.

The Cardinals will meet the maximum of 13 pitchers allowed on the 26-man roster. The bullpen features  closer Ryan Helsley (19 saves, 1.25 ERA in 2022), Giovanny Gallegos, Jordan Hicks, Andre Pallante, Chris Stratton and Drew VerHagen.  Zack Thompson and former Anaheim Angel Packy Naughton are the lefty specialists.

Starting Rotation is Set

With Adam Wainwright injured (groin), Miles Mikolas draws the opening day assignment against Toronto. Jack Flaherty and Jordan Montgomery will work the next two games of the series. Jake Woodford and Steven Matz will draw the mound in the next two home games against the Atlanta Braves.

 

News
Bob Harvey

Bob Harvey is a sportswriter and veteran broadcaster who has covered a wide range of events including the World Series and NCAA Basketball Tournament. He's written for several online betting sites and is a verified sports handicapper.
