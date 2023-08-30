2023 College Football Power Rankings: Little Movement Entering Week 1

Each Week we’ll be updating our 2023 college football power rankings!

We had just two teams inside our Power Rankings in action during Week 0. But Week 1 brings a full slate of games and we can’t wait for a full Saturday of College football action as every team in our Top 25 Power Rankings will be in action this week!

Top 25 College Football Power Rankings

Georgia (0-0) Michigan (0-0) Ohio State (0-0) USC (1-0) Alabama (0-0) Penn State (0-0) Washington (0-0) LSU (0-0) Florida State (0-0) Clemson (0-0) Tennessee (0-0) Utah (0-0) Texas (0-0) Notre Dame (1-0) Oregon (0-0) Wisconsin (0-0) Kansas State (0-0) Oregon State (0-0) Ole Miss (0-0) TCU (0-0) Oklahoma (0-0) Texas A&M (0-0) North Carolina (0-0) Tulane (0-0) Texas Tech (0-0)

1. Georgia Bulldogs (0-0)

Next Game:

Sat, Sep 2 @ 6:00 pm vs UT Martin

The Georgia Bulldogs’ dominance in college football has positioned them as the favorites to achieve a historic three-peat in the 2023 season potentially. Such a feat has been achieved by only one other school, Minnesota, in 1934-1936. This potential accomplishment underlines the remarkable success of the Bulldogs’ program under head coach Kirby Smart.

Although Georgia faces the challenge of replacing key players and seniors, 10 of whom were selected in the 2023 NFL draft, their track record from the previous season suggests that the team’s ability to reload with talent might outweigh concerns of rebuilding. The Bulldogs’ resilience was evident in their 15-0 record during the 2022 season, even after losing a record 15 players to the 2022 NFL Draft. We fully expect the Bulldogs to be back in the mix in 2023.

2. Michigan Wolverines (0-0)

If you were at the first Michigan game with fans in 2 years in 2021, you knew JJ McCarthy was a special QB pic.twitter.com/WSO4N87N31 — Josh Augdahl 〽️ (@UMFanAugdahl) August 14, 2023



Next Game:

Sat, Sep 2 @ 12:00 pm vs East Carolina

The Michigan Wolverines have flipped the power hold in the Big Ten with back-to-back victories against their rival Ohio State, consecutive Big Ten titles, and appearances in the College Football Playoff. However, their ultimate goal of securing a national championship has eluded them so far. The 2023 season brings fresh opportunities for success, but Jim Harbaugh may need to win it all to secure his legacy at Michigan.

Quarterback J.J. McCarthy finished with 2,719 passing yards, 22 touchdowns, and five interceptions, and blossomed into a leader. Complemented by running backs Blake Corum (1,494 yards, 18 touchdowns) and Donovan Edwards (991 yards, seven touchdowns), the Wolverines possess a formidable offensive trio that is capable of dominating in the Big Ten.

However, a successful run to the national championship will require more than just offensive prowess. Michigan’s defensive strength, led by emerging star defensive back Will Johnson (27 tackles, three interceptions, three passes defended), will play a pivotal role in bringing a title back to Ann Arbour. A stout defense can create turnovers, disrupt opposing offenses, and provide critical stops when needed most, and they’ll absolutely need an excellent showing against Ohio State again this year.

3. Ohio State (0-0)

Next Game:

Sat, Sep 2 @ 3:30 pm @ Indiana

Despite the departure of C.J. Stroud, Ohio State is still a high-powered offense and is every bit a contender for the College Football Playoff. The dynamic receiving duo of Marvin Harrison Jr. (77 receptions, 1,263 yards, 14 TDs) and Emeka Egbuka (74 receptions, 1,151 yards, 10 TDs) is unmatched, while TreVeyon Henderson is ready for a comeback after an injury-limited season (571 rushing yards, six touchdowns). Despite recent losses to Michigan, this is still a dangerous team that is going to be a national title contender all year long.

4. USC (1-0)

Previous Game: Win | 56-28 vs. San Jose State

Next Game:

Sat, Sep 2 @ 6:30 pm vs Nevada

Caleb Williams did what he was supposed to, finishing 18/25 for 278 yards and four TDs. It took USC a bit but they eventually pulled away for a four TD victory. The defense giving up 28 points on 24 first downs and almost 400 yards of total offense is a bit alarming but the offense looked every bit the part. We expect another high-scoring affair this week against Nevada.

5. Alabama (0-0)

Next Game:

Sat, Sep 2 @ 7:30 pm vs Middle Tenn.

Alabama enters 2023 with some serious question marks as Bryce Young departs, leaving Jalen Milroe and Ty Simpson to vie for the quarterback role. Improvement is needed on the offensive line and team discipline after 103 penalties in 2022. Despite uncertainties, Nick Saban’s record cautions against dismissing the Crimson Tide pre-season. Bama has a schedule that allows them to host some of their biggest games of the year. Texas poses an early challenge at home in week 2, and Alabama’s home advantage against Ole Miss, Tennessee, and LSU sets them up as another College Football Playoff contender.

6. Penn State (0-0)

Drew Allar of @PennStateFball is one of the players we’re so looking forward to seeing in 2023. #CollegeFootball #PennState #PSU pic.twitter.com/xLgdgZwzpV — The Sports Daily (@sportsdailytsd) August 8, 2023



Next Game:

Sat, Sep 2 @ 7:30 pm vs West Virginia

I have this squad higher than just about everyone in college football, but this is my favorite James Franklin roster ever at Penn State. For starters, I am super high on starting QB Drew Allar. Their only two losses in 2022 came at the hands of two CFP teams in Michigan and Ohio State. At the end of the year, a five-game win streak culminated in a Rose Bowl victory over Utah. Despite replacing quarterback Sean Clifford, a formidable backfield tandem in Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen could shine. On defense, sophomore linebacker Abdul Carter’s return enhances a unit that averaged just 18.2 points conceded in 2022. The Nittany Lions aim to contend for the Big Ten title and a Playoff spot, and I think they’re extremely dangerous.

7. Washington (0-0)

Next Game:

Sat, Sep 2 @ 3:30 pm vs Boise St.

Just like Penn State, I have Washington higher than just about anyone in college football, but this was an 11-win team just a year ago, and they return quite a bit of talent. With the return of quarterback Michael Penix Jr., Washington emerges as a legitimate Pac-12 title contender. Penix, who threw for 4,641 yards and 31 touchdowns in his first run with the Huskies, could make a big-time Heisman run in 2023. The performance of the revamped offensive line will absolutely be crucial to his success. Although Washington has key matchups at home against Oregon and Utah, challenging road games against USC, Oregon State, and nonconference opponent Michigan State will determine how serious of a contender they are.

8. LSU (0-0)

Next Game:

Sun, Sep 3 @ 7:30 pm vs Florida State

Many have LSU higher than 8 to start the year and I completely get it. Their 10-3 season shocked quite a few last year, but I’m not nearly as high on QB Jayden Daniels as many around the country are. He’s a very solid college QB, but I’m not sure I can see them navigating this schedule to the CFP. They open up with a serious test at a “neutral site” game in Florida against the much-improved Seminoles. The ‘Noles edged LSU in a thriller last year 24-23, and there is no reason to believe this year will be anything other than an absolute battle. Brian Kelly righted the ship much sooner than many anticipated, but now the expectations are high in Baton Rouge.

9. Florida State (0-0)

Florida state has high expectations this year largely because of Jordan Travis pic.twitter.com/oiF9sDJ8Cr — Joey Rizzi (@Joeyrizzi7) August 9, 2023



Next Game:

Sun, Sep 3 @ 7:30 pm vs LSU

With a six-game winning streak under its belt, Florida State is entering the 2023 season with a ton of momentum. Fresh off a successful 10-win campaign, the Seminoles are garnering attention as potential contenders for a College Football Playoff spot. Even though their games are similar, I’m significantly higher on ‘Noles quarterback Jordan Travis (3,214 yards, 24 touchdowns, five interceptions; seven rushing TDs), than I am on LSU QB Jayden Daniels this year. Travis was one of the most improved players in the country in 2022, and I expect him to continue that trajectory. On the defensive front, the addition of cornerback Fentrell Cypress II (39 tackles, 14 pass breakups in 2022) from Virginia and lineman Gilber Edmond (39 tackles, 9.0 tackles for loss) from South Carolina is expected to significantly bolster the team’s defense. FSU is once again a serious threat to win the ACC and could maneuver its way into the CFP.

10. Clemson (0-0)

Next Game:

Mon, Sep 4 @ 8:00 pm @ Duke

I was admittedly down on Clemson last year because I just never believed in QB D.J. Uiagalelei, and his play proved me right. He eventually lost his job to Cade Klubnik and transferred to Oregon State. I really like Klubnik. While he can have a bit of a gunslinger mentality and falls in love with his ability to fit balls into tight windows quite often, he has excellent pocket awareness, constantly keeps his eyes downfield, and is always looking to make a play. After a successful 2022 season that saw the Tigers secure an 11-3 record and claim the ACC title, they aim to return as national title contenders. Klubnik will have the support of running back Will Shipley (1,182 rushing yards, 15 TDs) in the offensive backfield. On the defensive front, linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr. (team-leading 92 tackles, 13 1/2 tackles for loss, 6 1/2 sacks) is set to lead a defense that is undergoing a reload. The Tigers’ prospects for 2023 will be challenged by an improved ACC.

11. Tennessee (0-0)

Next Game:

Sat, Sep 2 @ 1:00 pm vs Virginia

There is one massive question in Knoxville in 2023. What version of Joe Milton will we see? The potential Heisman candidate? Or the poor decision-making gunslinger who tucks and looks to run anytime he senses pressure? Despite entering his sixth college football season, Milton’s past performance includes 2,540 passing yards, 17 touchdowns, and six interceptions over 30 games. He notably threw for 251 yards and three touchdowns in the Orange Bowl victory against Clemson. But we’ve seen two sides from Joe, and whichever one we get will determine the fate of the Vols’ who could be really good. The Volunteers’ success will also hinge on defensive improvement, as they aim to address vulnerabilities that led to conceding 63 points against South Carolina and 49 points against Alabama in the previous season. The Volunteers could be right in the mix, or they could be a 4 to 5-loss SEC team.

12. Utah (0-0)

Next Game:

Thu, Aug 31 @ 8:00 pm vs Florida

Most teams on this list are going to need great QB play and the Utes are no different. Over the last two years, Utes QB Cam Rising has accumulated 5,527 passing yards, 46 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions, along with 964 rushing yards and 12 rushing touchdowns. Despite his consistency, the key question lies in whether his supporting teammates can maintain that level of success. The Pac-12 is expected to be as deep as it has been in a while in its last season as we know it, and the Utes expect to be right in the mix as back-to-back Pac-12 champs once again. Utah has won at least 10 wins in the last three full seasons, and they are fully capable of another great run.

13. Texas

Next Game:

Sat, Sep 2 @ 3:30 pm vs Rice

Texas is dying to be back. We’ve heard that they are for the last few seasons, and they’ve done nothing but disappoint their diehard following. Many are already calling for elite Freshman recruit Arch Manning, despite his troubles in spring ball. But the ball will be in the hands of Quinn Ewers. Ewers posted 2,177 passing yards, 15 touchdowns, and six interceptions across 10 games last season. Despite the departure of Bijan Robinson at running back, Texas retains standout receiver Xavier Worthy (122 receptions, 1,741 yards, 21 touchdowns in 25 career games). On the defensive end, Jaylan Ford (119 tackles, four interceptions, two sacks in 2022) is an exceptional talent, and when combined with highly-regarded recruit Anthony Hill, they could form a very promising linebacker duo. Texas needs to figure out a way to be relevant this season because the SEC is waiting, and it will not be an easy road.

14. Notre Dame (1-0)

Does Notre Dame have themselves a QB?!? pic.twitter.com/V04QIMCeep — Unnecessary Roughness (@UnnecRoughness) August 26, 2023

Previous Game: Win | 42-3 vs. Navy

Next Game:

Sat, Sep 2 @ 3:30 pm vs Tennessee State

We picked the Irish as 20.5-point favorites in our weekly picks and we got exactly what we thought we would. An Irish team with a legit QB who moved up and down the field and put the ball in the endzone at will. The run defense was even better than we imagined as Navy couldn’t get anything going. Sam Hartman is exactly what the Irish need under center. We should see much of the same next week against Tennessee State.

15. Oregon (0-0)

Next Game:

Sat, Sep 2 @ 3:00 pm vs Portland St.

I’m excited to see a very good Pac-12 in its unfortunate final year as a conference, and one more reason why is this Oregon Ducks squad. They’re not a complete wildcard, but they could make things very interesting at the top. Bo Nix’s return is a significant boost for the Ducks, who are aiming for another shot at the Pac-12 championship. Nix’s standout performance in 2022 included career-highs in passing yards (3,593), passing touchdowns (29), rushing yards (510), and rushing touchdowns (14). He’s a legit Heisman candidate. Yet, the linchpin to their success, especially for Nix, lies in the performance of an overhauled offensive line that has been reinforced via the transfer portal, addressing the loss of a slew of players from their 10-win season in 2022. Nix will have to be great for them to be in the run at the end, but he is fully capable.

16. Wisconsin (0-0)

Next Game:

Sat, Sep 2 @ 3:30 pm vs Buffalo

Wisconsin is perhaps the most interesting team on this list. I’m bullish on new OC Phil Longo and SMU transfer QB Tanner Mordecai recreating this offense in a power run-heavy Big Ten. Mordecai, with a history at Oklahoma and impressive stats from SMU (7,152 passing yards, 72 touchdowns, 22 interceptions in the last two seasons), could be the best newcomer to the Big Ten. The return of talented running back Braelon Allen (2,510 rushing yards, 23 touchdowns in 24 games) adds another weapon to the offense. The competitive Big Ten West division and improvements in the offense could have the Badgers playing spoiler in the Big Ten.

17. Kansas State

Next Game:

Sat, Sep 2 @ 7:00 pm vs SE Missouri St.

This is a squad that beat TCU in the Big-12 title game, one game before TCU played for a national title. The departure of running back Deuce Vaughn is offset by the addition of Florida State transfer Treshaun Ward (1,241 rushing yards, 12 touchdowns in 25 games). Quarterback Will Howard (3,143 passing yards, 24 touchdowns, 15 interceptions; 10 rushing TDs) seems poised for his fourth season, while promising freshman Avery Johnson is waiting in the wings. The Wildcats’ defense showed both strength and vulnerability, holding six opponents to 17 or fewer points with two shutouts, but also giving up more than 31 points five times. If they can find defensive consistency, a Big-12-title repeat is 100% possible.

18. Oregon State (0-0)

Next Game:

Sun, Sep 3 @ 3:30 pm @ San Jose St.

Another Pac-12 is on our list as the strength of the conference is evident. I was critical of Clemson QB DJ Uiagalelei heading into last year at Clemson as he never has passed the eye test for me, but the Beavers are hoping he can lead them to their first Pac-12 title since 2000. Coach Jonathan Smith’s team, which won 10 games in 2022 for the first time since 2006, retains a significant portion of its talent, particularly on the offensive line. The Beavers finished 2022 extremely hot, outscoring opponents 137-54 in their final four games. Corvallis is buzzing, and it’s not due to the baseball team.

19. Ole Miss (0-0)

Next Game:

Sat, Sep 2 @ 2:00 pm vs Mercer

Ole Miss got off to a 7-0 start in 2022 but they lost 5 of their last 6 including a 42-25 bowl game loss to Texas Tech. Quarterbacks, Jaxon Dart (2,974 passing yards, 29 touchdowns, 16 interceptions) and Spencer Sanders (9,553 passing yards, 67 touchdowns, 40 interceptions; 1,956 rushing yards) provide serious depth but a bit of a QB controversy. Running back Quinshon Judkins (1,567 rushing yards, 16 touchdowns) also returns, bolstering an offense that averaged 33.5 points in the previous season. However, the Rebels’ success will hinge on their defense, which struggled to contain opponents, allowing an average of 31.3 points per game during SEC play in 2022. If the defense can figure it out, the Ole Miss Rebels could be a big-time spoiler in the SEC.

20. TCU (0-0)

Next Game:

Sat, Sep 2 @ 12:00 pm vs Colorado

Despite losing key offensive players like Max Duggan and Quentin Johnson, and defensive standouts Dee Winters and CB Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, TCU is poised to build upon their impressive and improbable run from unranked to the national title game in2022 The Horned Frogs had a historic season finishing 13-2. Coach Sonny Dykes has been busy in the transfer portal and has bolstered the Horned Frogs with a highly-regarded recruiting class and impactful transfer additions, such as former Alabama receiver JoJo Earle (24 receptions, 303 yards in 17 career games) and LSU’s Jack Bech (59 receptions, 689 yards, four TDs in 22 career games). This infusion of talent should help TCU maintain its momentum and could see them as a surprise contender again.

21. Oklahoma

Select passing yard Over/Under for the 2023 #CollegeFootball season (via @DKSportsbook): Michael Penix Jr, O/U 3750.5 yards

Caleb Williams, O/U 3500.5 yards

Drake Maye, O/U 3150.5 yards

Cade Klubnik, O/U 3050.5 yards

Dillon Gabriel, O/U 3025.5 yards 🎥pic.twitter.com/LO6wENf9uR — College Football Network (@CFN365) August 9, 2023

Next Game:

Sat, Sep 2 @ 12:00 pm vs Arkansas St.

Oklahoma is a super interesting team on this list and maybe the highest ceiling to lowest floor team on the list. Some have them in the top 20, and some don’t have them in the top 25. After a disappointing 6-7 season under new coach Brent Venables, Oklahoma is looking for a rebound in 2023. Quarterback Dillon Gabriel returns to lead an offense that averaged over 30 points per game last year. Running backs Jovantae Barnes and Gavin Sawchuk form a strong duo in the backfield. However, the team needs to find new playmakers to replace Marvin Mims. The defense, which struggled under Venables’ watch, should benefit from additions through the transfer portal. After losing several close games in 2022, Venables who led the Clemson defense to almost a decade of dominance, needs to figure it out before Norman turns on him quickly. They need to win a lot of football games in 2023 before their move to the SEC in 2024.

22. Texas A&M (0-0)

Next Game:

Sat, Sep 2 @ 7:00 pm vs New Mexico

Texas A&M had a significantly disappointing 2022 season but they are expected to rebound under coach Jimbo Fisher. The offense boasts talented players like quarterback Conner Weigman and top SEC receivers Evan Stewart and Ainias Smith. The addition of experienced play-caller Bobby Petrino should aid the offense’s development. On defense, despite struggles against the run in 2022, young talent across all levels offers hope for improvement in the upcoming season. Texas A&M could be a sneaky dangerous team in the SEC in 2023.

23. North Carolina (0-0)

Next Game:

Sat, Sep 2 @ 7:30 pm @ South Carolina

Heisman candidate and one the top NFL prospects in the country Quarterback Drake Maye has folks in Chapel Hill believing an ACC title in football is possible. North Carolina is bidding for a fifth consecutive bowl trip. Maye’s decision to stay with the Tar Heels was significant. Despite losing some receivers, his 4,321 yards, 38 touchdowns, and seven interceptions from the previous season leave little room for improvement, but if he does improve at all, he may walk away with a Heisman. The defense’s improvement will be crucial as they aim to enhance their performance after allowing an average of 30.8 points in 2022. Can UNC win an ACC title? Absolutely. But Drake Maye will have to be all-world.

24. Tulane (0-0)

After a magical 2022 season, Tulane come in at no.23 in the coaches poll 🔥 Returning starting QB Michael Pratt, is ready to repeat 😎 🟢 3,000 yards 🔵 27 TD – 5 INT 🟢 77.3% adjusted completion 🔵 10 rushing TDpic.twitter.com/eYISL7vHuw — Redshirt Heisman (@TasteOfSport) August 7, 2023

Next Game:

Sat, Sep 2 @ 8:00 pm vs South Alabama

Tulane had a historic football season in 2022 finishing with a 12-2 record, an AAC championship, and a Cotton Bowl victory over USC. With the majority of their offensive line intact, including LSU transfer Cameron Wire, quarterback Michael Pratt (7,196 yards, 68 touchdowns, 21 interceptions; 861 rushing yards, 23 rushing touchdowns in 34 career games) will have solid protection. The challenge lies in compensating for key losses in the secondary, but if they manage this, the Green Wave could achieve even greater accomplishments in 2023, likely remaining a favorite among Group of Five teams. Their big test comes in week two against Ole Miss, one of their two losses in 2022.

25. Texas Tech (0-0)

Next Game:

Sat, Sep 2 @ 7:30 pm @ Wyoming

I think people are sleeping on Texas Tech and it’s why they cracked our week 0 top 25. It’s year two under coach Joey McGuire. Texas Tech finished its first season on a strong note winning its final four games, including a 42-25 victory against Ole Miss in the Texas Bowl. The Red Raiders also scored notable wins over Texas and Oklahoma in that four-game stretch. Quarterback Tyler Shough, returning after a shoulder injury last season, impressed by being named MVP in the bowl win and throwing for 436 yards against Oklahoma. Texas Tech’s defense showed promise by holding six teams to under 30 points and limiting West Virginia and Iowa State to just 10 each. The addition of edge-rusher Steve Linton from Syracuse will provide a boost to their defensive efforts. I think this is a dangerous team and one that could shock people in the Big-12.