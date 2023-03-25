History was made in March Madness on Friday. For the first time ever, there will no number one seeds in the Elite Eight. The final two number one seeds that were still in the tournament lost on Friday in the Sweet Sixteen as the University of Miami (Florida) Hurricanes defeated the number one seed University of Houston Cougars 89-75 in the Midwest Regional Semifinal at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri, and the San Diego State University Aztecs defeated the number one seed University of Alabama Crimson Tide 71-64 in the South Regional Semifinal at the Kentucky Fried Chicken Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky. The Hurricanes were the fifth seed in the Midwest, while the Aztecs were the fifth seed in the South Region.

The Hurricanes leading scorer was guard Nijel Pack of Oconomowoc, Wisconsin, who had 26 points. The Aztecs leading scorer was guard Darrion Trammell of Marin, California, who had 21 points.

How were the other number one seeds eliminated?

The Purdue University Boilermakers were the number one seed in the East Region, but were shocked by the 16th ranked Farleigh Dickinson University Knights on March 17 at the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. It was only the second time ever that a 16th seed beat a first seed in the men’s tournament. The first time came on March 16, 2018 as the University of Maryland, Baltimore County Retrievers clobbered the University of Virginia Cavaliers 74-54 at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Meanwhile, in the West Regional, the eighth ranked University of Arkansas Razorbacks beat the first ranked University of Kansas Jayhawks 72-71 in the second round at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on March 18.

Who else is in the Elite Eight?

Joining University of Miami and San Diego State University in the Elite Eight are Kansas State, Florida Atlantic, University of Connecticut, Gonzaga University, Creighton and Texas. The Longhorns are the only second seed in the Elite Eight.