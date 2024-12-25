2024 Hawaii Bowl lasts a Bowl Game record five overtimes

The 2024 Bowl Season is continuing, and on Christmas Eve, there was a memorable matchup between the University of South Florida Bulls and the San Jose State University Spartans. For the first time ever, a college football game went to five overtimes, with the Bulls beating the Spartans 41-39 in the 2024 Hawaii Bowl from Aloha Stadium in Honolulu, Hawaii.

In terms of time, this was also the second longest Hawaii Bowl ever. Tuesday’s game took four hours and 18 minutes to play. The longest Hawaii Bowl was actually in 2003 as the University of Hawaii beat the University of Houston 54-48 in a game that lasted three overtimes. This game took four hours and 23 minutes to complete.

Previous Record

The game between Hawaii and Houston 21 years ago was previously tied for the most overtimes in a bowl game with three. A total of three of three other bowl games have gone to triple overtime. We have also seen Penn State beat Florida State 26-23 in the 2006 Orange Bowl, Texas Christian University beat Oregon 47-41 in the 2016 Alamo Bowl and Arkansas beat Kansas 55-53 in the 2022 Liberty Bowl.

Inside Look at the 2024 Hawaii Bowl

The 2024 Hawaii Bowl was won by the Bulls even though they had 150 fewer total yards. The Spartans had 441 total yards (280 yards passing and 160 yards rushing) compared to 291 total yards for the Bulls (235 passing yards and 56 rushing yards). The Bulls star was wide receiver Sean Atkins of Viera, Florida, who had 11 catches for 104 receiving yards. The Bulls won a two point conversion from quarterback Bryce Archie of Powder Springs, Georgia to wide receiver Keshaun Singleton of Nocross, Georgia.

Eighth Bowl Victory

This was the eighth bowl victory for the Bulls. They previously beat East Carolina 24-7 in the 2006 PapaJohns.com Bowl, Memphis 41-14 in the 2008 magicJack St. Petersburg Bowl, Northern Illinois 27-3 in the 2009 International Bowl, Clemson 31-26 in the 2010 Meineke Car Care Bowl, South Carolina 46-39 in the 2016 Birmingham Bowl, Texas Tech 38-34 in the 2017 Birmingham Bowl, and Syracuse 45-0 in the 2023 Boca Raton Bowl.