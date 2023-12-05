MLB News and Rumors

2024 MLB Draft Lottery: Winners, Losers, and Top Prospects

Michael Lipinski
Sports Editor
MLB DRAFT

The second-ever MLB Draft Lottery is officially in the books. For the first time in franchise history, the Cleveland Guardians have the 1st overall pick in the MLB Draft. Cleveland, who had a slim 2% chance at getting the top pick, edged out the Cincinnati Reds, who had a 0.9% chance, for the top spot. The Top 5 is rounded out by the Colorado Rockies (18.3%), Oakland Athletics (18.3%), and Chicago White Sox (14.7%).

Here’s a look at the complete 2024 MLB Draft Lottery results, winners, losers, and top prospects heading into the 2024 MLB Draft.

2024 MLB Draft Lottery Results

2024 MLB Draft Lottery: Winners, Losers, and Top Prospects
MLB Draft Lottery Results

Complete 2024 MLB Draft Order

2024 MLB Draft Lottery: Winners, Losers, and Top Prospects
2024 MLB Draft Order

2024 Draft Lottery Winners

  • Ohio Baseball– Major League Baseball teams from the state of Ohio ruled the 2024 MLB Draft Lottery.  The Cleveland Guardians secured their first ever No.1 overall pick in the MLB Draft with a slim 2% chance of that actually happening. The Cincinnati Reds, with a 0.9% chance of getting the top pick, were oh so close, they nabbed the No. 2 overall pick. That’s not too bad for a pair of clubs that were in the MLB Wild Card race right down until final weeks. Heck, Cincinnati finished the 2023 MLB regular season with an 82-80 record.
  • Chicago White Sox– The Southsiders will pick in the Top 5 of the MLB Draft for the third time in the past five MLB Draft’s. For a club that is looking to rebuild and get back into contention, multiple years of Top 5 picks is one way to do it. Case in point, the Washington Nationals, the Nats stockpiled multiple top picks into a World Series championship in 2019.

2024 Draft Lottery Losers

  • Oakland A’s Fans: Diehard fans of the Athletics won’t get to see a potential Top 5 pick make it to the Big Leagues. Whomever the A’s draft will get to play in the glitz and glamor of Las Vegas, NV. The team, who will move out of the dilapidated Oakland Coliseum after the 2024 MLB season, will meander between the Bay Area and Vegas until 2028 when they officially move to Sin City. Diehard A’s fans will never get to see any of their top prospects make it in Oakland.
  • New York Mets: After a DISASTROUS 2023 campaign that saw a fire sale at the trade deadline, the Mets held hopes that their ping pong ball would fall into the top of the 2024 MLB Draft. It didn’t. The Mets, who had a 4.3% chance at the top pick, will have to settle for the 19th overall pick in the MLB Draft. That’s a kick in the shins for a team that went 75-87 in 2023.
  • The MLB Fans: The MLB Draft Lottery is a made for TV event and, frankly, it’s absolutely BRUTAL. Nothing says riveting TV like a country singer reading predetermined picks off a card on a bland, monochromatic stage in Nashville. There’s no drama, no oomph, no nothing. Come on MLB, spice it up a bit. Give the fans something like this:

Top Prospects for the 2024 MLB Draft

MLB.com’s Top 20 College Prospects

  1. 1B Nick Kurtz | Wake Forest
  2. SS JJ Wehterholt | West Virginia
  3. 2B Travis Bazzana | Oregon State
  4. 1B/P Joe Caglianone | Florida
  5. RHP Chase Burns | Wake Forest
  6. OF Vance Honeycutt | North Carolina
  7. 1B/OF Charlie Condon | Georgia
  8. 3B Tommy White | LSU
  9. OF/P Braden Montgomery | Texas A&M
  10. RHP Brody Becht | Iowa
  11. C Malcom Moore | Stanford
  12. OF Michael Sirota | Northeastern
  13. LHP Hagen Smith | Arkansas
  14. SS Seaver King | Wake Forest
  15. LHP Josh Hartle | Wake Forest
  16. RHP Thatcher Hurd | LSU
  17. OF Dakota Jordan | Mississippi State
  18. 3B Cam Smith | Florida State
  19. C Jacob Cozart | NC State
  20. OF Will Tyler | Clemson

MLB.com’s Top 20 Prep Prospects

  1. OF PJ Morlando | Summerville (SC) High School
  2. OF/RHP Konnor Griffin | Jackson Prep (Florence, MS)
  3. Cam Caminiti | Saguaro High School (Scottsdale, AZ)
  4. OF/LHP Noah Franco | IMG Academy (Bradenton, FL)
  5. 3B/RHP Bryce Rainer | Harvard-Westlake High School (Simi Valley, CA)
  6. SS Owen Paino | Roy C. Ketcham High School (Poughkeepsie, NY)
  7. C Cade Arrambide | Tomball (TX) High School
  8. SS Caleb Bonemer | Okemos (MI) High School
  9. RHP Joey Oakie | Ankeny (IA) Centennial High School
  10. OF Derek Curiel | Lutheran High School (West Covina, CA)
  11. RHP Tegan Kuhns | Gettysburg (PA) Area High School
  12. RHP Ryan Sloan | York (Ill) Community High School
  13. SS Charlie Bates | Palo Alto (CA) High School
  14. OF Slade Caldwell | Valley View (AK) High School
  15. SS Carter Johnson | Oxford (AL) High School
  16. RHP Anson Seibert | Blue Valley (KS) Southwest High School
  17. RHP Carson Wiggins | Roland (OK) High School
  18. RHP William Schmidt | Catholic High School (Baton Rouge, LA)
  19. LHP Ethan Schiefelbein | Corona (CA) High School
  20. RHP Owen Hall | Edmond (OK) North High School
Topics  
MLB MLB Draft MLB News and Rumors
Michael Lipinski
