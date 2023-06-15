Lucas Oil Stadium, the home of the Indianapolis Colts, will be transformed into the mecca of U.S. swimming one year from now on June 15, 2024.

We are officially ONE YEAR AWAY from the start of the 2024 US Olympic Trials! New venue. New faces. Same goal. Can’t wait for @LucasOilStadium to host some FAST swimming! For now though, enjoy this throwback to the final duel between Phelps & Lochte in the 200 IM at Trials. pic.twitter.com/bjz4MhBj47 — Buttstroke Swimming (@ButtstrokeSwim) June 15, 2023

Indianapolis has been named the host city of the 2024 U.S. Olympic swimming trials, and planning is well underway.

The U.S. Olympic swimming trials are a massive logistical undertaking because there is no site currently constructed that meets the structural needs.

US Olympic swimming trials next June at Lucas Oil Stadium in downtown Indy will be the first time ever that swimming pools of this magnitude will be set down on a football field. This is pretty cool. — Barney Quick (@Penandguitar) June 15, 2023

The transformation from a football stadium to a swimming arena is set to begin in mid-May 2024.

Here are some of the details.

1. 3 Pools Will Be Constructed On The Football Field

In previous Olympic trials held in Omaha, the pools were constructed on a basketball arena so USA Swimming has plenty of experience turning venues for other sports into swimming arenas.

However, it is meticulous work, and it will require some of the football seats to be temporarily removed to create space.

2. A Tarp At The 50 Yard Line Will Separate The Pools

A heavy tarp at the 50-yard line will separate the main competition pool from the warmup lanes.

The main 50-meter pool will have 10 lanes and stadium seating surrounding it.

The other two warmup pools at 25 and 50 meters will be on the opposite side of the tarp.

3. 860,000 Gallons Of Water Are Needed To Fill The Pools

Fire trucks will be used to fill the pools which will require 860,000 gallons of water.

Once the pools are filled, Shana Ferguson, the chief commercial officer of USA Swimming, announced that they will hold a test event to make sure everything is competition-ready.

Ferguson said:

“We have to make sure that the timing system is right, that the pool temperature is correct, that there’s no current in the pool — it’s important to recognize that, because we don’t want any aid to the athletes. So, we’ll stage a test event, certainly, and then naturally after that we’ll make some tweaks.”

4. Teardown Will Be Surprisingly Quick

The setup and installation will be the more time-consuming steps.

Teardown is expected to be completed within a week after the trials conclude on June 23, 2023.

After the pools drain within a couple of days of the event, the teardown will commence.