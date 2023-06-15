News

2024 U.S. Olympic Swim Trials Are One Year Away At Lucas Oil Stadium, Home Of The Indianapolis Colts

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
LucasOilStadium

Lucas Oil Stadium, the home of the Indianapolis Colts, will be transformed into the mecca of U.S. swimming one year from now on June 15, 2024.

 

Indianapolis has been named the host city of the 2024 U.S. Olympic swimming trials, and planning is well underway.

The U.S. Olympic swimming trials are a massive logistical undertaking because there is no site currently constructed that meets the structural needs.

 

The transformation from a football stadium to a swimming arena is set to begin in mid-May 2024.

Here are some of the details.

1. 3 Pools Will Be Constructed On The Football Field

In previous Olympic trials held in Omaha, the pools were constructed on a basketball arena so USA Swimming has plenty of experience turning venues for other sports into swimming arenas.

However, it is meticulous work, and it will require some of the football seats to be temporarily removed to create space.

2. A Tarp At The 50 Yard Line Will Separate The Pools

A heavy tarp at the 50-yard line will separate the main competition pool from the warmup lanes.

The main 50-meter pool will have 10 lanes and stadium seating surrounding it.

The other two warmup pools at 25 and 50 meters will be on the opposite side of the tarp.

3. 860,000 Gallons Of Water Are Needed To Fill The Pools

Fire trucks will be used to fill the pools which will require 860,000 gallons of water.

Once the pools are filled, Shana Ferguson, the chief commercial officer of USA Swimming, announced that they will hold a test event to make sure everything is competition-ready.

Ferguson said:

“We have to make sure that the timing system is right, that the pool temperature is correct, that there’s no current in the pool — it’s important to recognize that, because we don’t want any aid to the athletes. So, we’ll stage a test event, certainly, and then naturally after that we’ll make some tweaks.”

4. Teardown Will Be Surprisingly Quick

The setup and installation will be the more time-consuming steps.

Teardown is expected to be completed within a week after the trials conclude on June 23, 2023.

After the pools drain within a couple of days of the event, the teardown will commence.

 

Topics  
News
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Wendi Oliveros

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Related To News

News
WATCH: Shannon Sharpe Gets Emotional In Final ‘Undisputed’ Episode With Skip Bayless

WATCH: Shannon Sharpe Gets Emotional In Final ‘Undisputed’ Episode With Skip Bayless

Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Jun 13 2023
News
Faith Kipyegon
Faith Kipyegon breaks another World Record in Diamond League action
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jun 11 2023
News
LeSean McCoy Tampa Bay Buccaneers
LeSean McCoy Considered Potential Replacement For Shannon Sharpe On FS1’s ‘Undisputed’
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Jun 6 2023
News
Faith Kipyegon
Faith Kipyegon sets World Record in the women’s 1500 metres
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jun 2 2023
News
Bitcoin, Ethereum 2023 Price Predictions
Sportsbooks Predict 22% Drop In Bitcoin Price By End of 2023; ETH To Drop By 25%
Author image Nick Raffoul  •  Jun 1 2023
News
‘Undisputed’ Co-Host Shannon Sharpe Agrees To Buyout, Leaves FS1 & Skip Bayless To Become Free Agent
‘Undisputed’ Co-Host Shannon Sharpe Agrees To Buyout, Leaves FS1 & Skip Bayless To Become Free Agent
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Jun 1 2023
News
Oklahoma coach Patty Gasso
Top 10 Highest-Paid College Softball Coaches 2023
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  May 31 2023
More News
Arrow to top