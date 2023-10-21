NCAAF

3 Facts About "Third Saturday In October" Alabama-Tennessee Football Rivalry

Alabama vs Tennessee

College football fans know that the “Third Saturday in October” can mean only one thing.

It is Game Day in the epic rivalry between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Tennessee Volunteers.

The 2023 edition of the game will be played on October 21 in Alabama.

Both teams enter the game with one loss on the season: Tennessee is 5-1, and Alabama is 6-1.

Here are four facts about the rivalry.

1. The First Game Was Played In 1901

The first game in this rivalry was not in October.

It was on November 28, 1901, and it finished in a 6-6 tie.

 

2. Tennessee Broke Alabama’s 15 Year Winning Streak In 2022

Tennessee snapped Alabama’s 15-game winning streak in 2022.

The game was decided by a game-winning field goal from Tennessee’s Chase McGrath as time expired.

3. The Teams Have Met 105 Times

Prior to the 2023 game, the teams have met 105 times.

Alabama leads the series 59-38-8.

NFL Hall of Famer and former Tennessee quarterback Peyton Manning quipped that he cannot remember the last time Alabama won claiming the series has been “so one-sided since 2022.”

Watch Tennessee take on Alabama in the 106th edition of the Third Saturday in October on CBS at 3:30 PM EDT on October 21.

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
