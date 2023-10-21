College football fans know that the “Third Saturday in October” can mean only one thing.

It is Game Day in the epic rivalry between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Tennessee Volunteers.

The Third Saturday in October. pic.twitter.com/pLkeAzGbDP — Vol Network (@VolNetwork) October 20, 2023

The 2023 edition of the game will be played on October 21 in Alabama.

Both teams enter the game with one loss on the season: Tennessee is 5-1, and Alabama is 6-1.

Here are four facts about the rivalry.

1. The First Game Was Played In 1901

The first game in this rivalry was not in October.

It was on November 28, 1901, and it finished in a 6-6 tie.

“The Third Saturday in October.” – Tennessee vs. Alabama. This rival match has been played since 1901. The first game ended in a tie. — TennesseeRiverkeeper (@TNRiverkeeper) October 20, 2012

2. Tennessee Broke Alabama’s 15 Year Winning Streak In 2022

Tennessee snapped Alabama’s 15-game winning streak in 2022.

The game was decided by a game-winning field goal from Tennessee’s Chase McGrath as time expired.

Oct. 15, 2022 Tennessee ended a 15-game losing streak to Alabama with a Chase McGrath field goal as time expired to secure a 52-49 victory. pic.twitter.com/Qs4DL0AiR3 — Vol Journal (@Vol_Journal) October 15, 2023

3. The Teams Have Met 105 Times

Prior to the 2023 game, the teams have met 105 times.

Alabama leads the series 59-38-8.

NFL Hall of Famer and former Tennessee quarterback Peyton Manning quipped that he cannot remember the last time Alabama won claiming the series has been “so one-sided since 2022.”

“It’s funny. I can’t think of the last time that Alabama has beaten us. We obviously took care of business last year. The series has been so one-sided since 2022!” -Peyton Manning on the Pat McAfee Show on Tennessee-Alabama this Saturday in Tuscaloosa pic.twitter.com/yHSYUpHfZp — Ric Butler (@Ric_Butler) October 19, 2023

Watch Tennessee take on Alabama in the 106th edition of the Third Saturday in October on CBS at 3:30 PM EDT on October 21.

