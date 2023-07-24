5 Female Athletes With Their Own Barbie Dolls

With the success of the Barbie movie over the weekend, it made us wonder how many female athletes have inspired Barbie dolls over the years.

Here are five athletes, considered pioneers in their sports, who have their own Barbie dolls.

1. Misty Copeland, Dancer

40-year-old African-American professional dancer Misty Copeland has inspired a generation of dancers who have come after her.

As a result, she got her own Barbie doll in 2019.

As the first African-American woman to be appointed to a principal dancer in the American Ballet Theatre, Misty Copeland continues to show girls & women everywhere, that when you work hard, anything is possible. Way to inspire the next generation of girls! #BlackHistoryMonth pic.twitter.com/FJ00LYqCrY — Barbie (@Barbie) February 15, 2019

2. Gabby Douglas, Gymnast

27-year-old Olympic gymnast Gabby Douglas, who is currently making a comeback to the sport, received her own Barbie doll also in 2019.

As the first African-American gymnast in history to become the Individual All-Around Champion, Gabby Douglas knows a thing or two about breaking records and barriers! Thank you for being a shining example to little ones everywhere, Gabby! #BlackHistoryMonth #Barbie 💪🤸‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/kjyalIpSSz — Barbie (@Barbie) February 24, 2019

3. Billie Jean King, Tennis Player

Tennis legend, Billie Jean King, who won the Battle of the Sexes against Bobby Riggs in 1973, got her own Barbie doll in 2020.

Tennis legend Billie Jean King is getting her own Barbie doll as part of a new ‘Inspiring Women’ series. Complete with a racket, sneakers, and signature glasses, the doll’s outfit is inspired by King’s look at the 1973 Battle of the Sexes, when she beat Bobby Riggs pic.twitter.com/hCu7Jyf18H — NowThis (@nowthisnews) February 29, 2020

4. Naomi Osaka, Tennis Player

Naomi Osaka officially has her own Barbie doll — and it sold out within hours pic.twitter.com/lI0NMHjYSX — NowThis (@nowthisnews) July 18, 2021

In 2021, tennis player Naomi Osaka, 25, got her own Barbie doll.

The four-time Grand Slam Champion’s doll immediately sold out.

5. Abby Wambach, Soccer Player

Abby Wambach, 43, a member of the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team from 2003-2015, has had her own Barbie doll since 2016.