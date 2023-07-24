News

5 Female Athletes With Their Own Barbie Dolls

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Sports Editor
2 min read
Barbie

With the success of the Barbie movie over the weekend, it made us wonder how many female athletes have inspired Barbie dolls over the years.

Here are five athletes, considered pioneers in their sports, who have their own Barbie dolls.

1. Misty Copeland, Dancer

40-year-old African-American professional dancer Misty Copeland has inspired a generation of dancers who have come after her.

As a result, she got her own Barbie doll in 2019.

2. Gabby Douglas, Gymnast

27-year-old Olympic gymnast Gabby Douglas, who is currently making a comeback to the sport, received her own Barbie doll also in 2019.

3. Billie Jean King, Tennis Player

Tennis legend, Billie Jean King, who won the Battle of the Sexes against Bobby Riggs in 1973, got her own Barbie doll in 2020.

4. Naomi Osaka, Tennis Player

In 2021, tennis player Naomi Osaka, 25, got her own Barbie doll.

The four-time Grand Slam Champion’s doll immediately sold out.

5. Abby Wambach, Soccer Player

Abby Wambach, 43, a member of the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team from 2003-2015, has had her own Barbie doll since 2016.

News
Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
