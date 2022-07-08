7/8/22 Game Preview: Miami Marlins at New York Mets

The Mets look to keep the mojo risin’ at Citi Field tonight as they break out the black jerseys for the Miami Marlins. After last night’s victory and the subsequent Braves extra innings loss to the Cardinals in Atlanta, the Mets are 3.5 games clear of the field in the National League East.

How To Enjoy

The Mets television broadcast is on SNY for a 7:10 start tonight (No Keith Hernandez, as he is preparing his speech for his big day tomorrow), while the radio broadcast is in the normal spots: WCBS 880 and WEPN 1050 for the Spanish broadcast. If you find yourself in the Miami Marlins broadcast territory, first off enjoy your vacation. Second, you can find the television folks on Bally Sports Florida, while the radio side is on WINZ 940, and WAQI 710.

The Pitchers

Chris Bassitt returns from the COVID-10 IL to pitch tonight. After starting out the season on a big time roll (2.25 ER and a WHIP of 0.91), Bassitt has fallen off the table a little bit, going 3-4 with a 4.66 ERA and an OPS against of .719 as opposed to an opponents OPS of .532 in April. Bassitt’s K/9 of 9.54 is 8th in the N.L. After a long layoff, his sharpness/fatigue will be something to watch for tonight.

Pablo Lopez is having a very good year. He has a 2.97 ERA which places him just outside the top ten in the N.L., and his WHIP of 1.07 is also just beyond the Top 10 in the N.L. His 7.08 hits per 9 is 7th in the N.L., and his pitcher WAR of 2.5 is also just outside the top 10. But he has had a rough June with an ERA of 5.34 and an opponent’s OPS of .786 in five starts and 28.2 innings of work. This includes a start against the Mets where he gave up six earned runs in 5.1 innings.

The Lineups

For the home team (because they posted first):

Dom moves up to the 6th spot and is the DH while Eduardo Escobar slides down to seven.

And for the visitors:

Jon Berti and Joey Wendle swap lineup spots. In a related story, Jon Berti still exists to haunt us.

Game Notes

Since Dom Smith’s call up from the minors, he’s hitting .321 with an OPS of .857 in 28 plate appearances. (Smith hasn’t walked or hit a triple or home run. His BABIP in that time is .409, which some might call unsustainable.

The Marlins seem to be, statistically, a very league average team. But they’re in the top three in the N.L. in war from their second baseman (thanks in large part to Jazz Chisholm, who is on the IL), and their shortstops (thanks to Miguel Rojas and his 1.5 dWAR.)

Jeff McNeil is 4-for-10 lifetime with a HR off Lopez while J.D. Davis is 5-for-10 lifetime against him, and Ender Inciarte is 6-for-12 lifetime against him. Pete Alonso, meanwhile, is 2-for-11 with two strikeouts and three walks off Lopez.

Jesus Aguilar has a lifetime .307 average at Citi Field. At the other extreme, Garrett Cooper has a lifetime.483 OPS at Citi.