Revenge Night

After the Mets won their series against the lowly Reds at the wire on Wednesday, they left no such doubt against the Marlins on Thursday, smacking them around early and often and winning by a score of 10-0. But the funny part about it is that all of the heroes on this night were players that have been consistently maligned on Twitter. So consider this win a revenge tour, of sorts:

Bro please DFA McCann I’m not joking — Kee🗽🇵🇷 (@Kee_Bully19) July 6, 2022

Ah yes, James McCann. The constant whipping boy of the 2021 and 2022 Mets. With the score already 3-0 Mets …

Next up on the docket:

Trevor Williams needs to be a bullpen arm and a bullpen arm only — Alec James (@alecjmets) July 2, 2022

Trevor Williams has had some nasty starter/reliever splits in 2022. 1-4 with a 5.86 ERA in 27.2 innings as a starter, as opposed to 0-1with a 2.00 ERA in 18 innings as a reliever. It’s kinda the opposite of what we usually talk about with starters and how “they could never be relievers because they never prepare as relievers.” Williams’ splits just seemed to be more luck of the draw than anything. And he proved it tonight.

Williams and Jake Reed combined on a two hit shutout.

Then there’s the curious case of J.D. Davis, who has been Lucas Duda like in his streakiness, only without the ferocity and volume of Duda’s good streaks.

GET RID OF J D DAVIS. HE CANT DO ANYTHING RIGHT. PACKAGE HIM WITH ESCOBAR FOR A GOOD THIRD BASEMAN LIKE BATY. DONT WAIT TO LOSE THE HELM. — Felipe J ortiz (@FelipeJortiz2) July 1, 2022

Well outside of the idea of trading every third baseman we have, Davis has been the latest target of roster cleansing, and you can’t really say that he hasn’t earned it. But maybe after tonight, a Duda like hot streak is just around the corner …

Davis went 3-for-4 with five RBI.

Even Brandon Nimmo got some revenge …

Deal Nimmo, trade for Bruce to bolster the OF. Im tired of losing. This team with this staff deserves better. — 🇺🇸 (@BuchnevichHC) July 30, 2016

Why yes, Nimmo was almost actually traded for Jay Bruce before Dilson Herrera entered that 2016 deal instead. Nimmo just played the long game for his revenge:

WHAT A PLAY BY BRANDON NIMMO! pic.twitter.com/sccCCDEBZN — SNY (@SNYtv) July 8, 2022

For one night, the Mets have been avenged from the underbelly of Twitter. But as you know, it’s a long season.

