Aaron Judge hits #48, Yankees sweep subway series

Aaron Judge has been scorching hot the past few games and that didn’t change on Tuesday as he was able to hit his 48th home run of the season against the New York Mets. He’s currently hitting nearly .300 on the season and has driven in 105 RBIs on top of those 48 home runs. Judge has undoubtedly been the best hitter in all of baseball this season and it looks likely that he’s going to win the year’s MVP award.

On top of how well Aaron Judge has played, the New York Yankees have finally bounced back and have now won three games in a row.

Yankees Excited After Sweep Against Mets

Members of the Yankees organization were excited with how their team played and had the following to say, according to MLB.com:

“We got some clutch hits and clutch at-bats from guys,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. “This was a really good baseball game out there in a great environment. We were able to hang on tonight. It’s a good way to finish what’s been a tough stretch for us.” “It’s been a tough stretch, and we’re grinding,” Boone said. “I think these wins can go a long way in helping you get a little bit of confidence and get that swagger back, hopefully. We’ve got a lot of season left; we know we’ve got to play well. It’s right in front of us.” “That was as close to a playoff atmosphere as you’re going to get — the last two nights and then [the July series] over at Citi Field,” Judge said. “It was a fun matchup. You’d like to think ahead a little bit, because of the pace they’re on and where we are too. But we’ve got to get there first.”

Will Aaron Judge Win MVP?

The sportsbooks currently have Aaron judge as a huge favorite to win the MVP this year. He’s currently -650 according to most major sports books and if he doesn’t win this award, it would be one of the biggest MVP steals in modern baseball history.