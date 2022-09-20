News

Aaron Judge not focused on home run record, here to win

Author image
Jon Conahan
2 min read
MLB: New York Yankees at Texas Rangers
Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees are currently one of the best teams in all of baseball and he’s probably the biggest reason why. It’s always tough to say that a guy is carrying a team in baseball because it’s such a team sport, but if anybody in baseball is doing it, it’s certainly Judge.

The Yankees have struggled a bit throughout the past few months of the season, but still, they sit at 88-58 and have a 5.5-game lead over the second-place Toronto Blue Jays in the American League East.

If you haven’t realized it by now, then you probably haven’t been watching baseball. Judge hit his 58th and 59th home run against the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday and is only two away from breaking Rodger Maris’ record of 61 home runs in a regular season. If Judge is able to complete that task, he would have the most home runs in American League history.

Despite the success that Aaron has found this season, he says that he’s still focused on winning games and isn’t letting this home run record chase get to him. From the looks of things, it seems that what he is saying is true because he’s hitting home runs at an elite level and if he’s thinking about it, he probably wouldn’t be having this season that he’s had due to all the pressure that he’s facing.

“It’s not too difficult if your main focus and your main objective is to go out there and win a game,” Judge said. “The numbers, they’re just numbers. I’m focused on doing what I can to be a good teammate and help the team win. If that means hitting a homer, it means hitting a homer, but it’s never been my focus.”

It’s going to be exciting and every New York Yankees game from here on out is going to be a must-watch. If he completes this task, there should be no debate about who’s going to win the MVP this season. Let’s see if he can complete the task.

Topics  
MLB News and Rumors News Yankees
Jon Conahan

Jon is a Penn State University graduate that majored in journalism and minored in sports studies. Jon was a member of the D1 baseball team before injuring his shoulder. He's an avid fan of the Milwaukee Bucks and enjoys writing about various different sports.
