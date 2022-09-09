News

Aaron Rodgers shade at NFC teams shows Packers are still the best in division

Jon Conahan
Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers have found a ton of success throughout his career against teams in the NFC North and what he said to reporters recently is certainly accurate. Throughout his long career, Aaron Rodgers has managed to go 56-21-1 against other teams in the NFC North.

Aaron Rodgers Call Out Other Teams In The North

Aaron Rodgers had a ton to say about other teams in the NFC North and it makes sense considering that he’s hearing all the hype about some of these other teams and not about the Green Bay Packers.

“All the other teams in the NFC North, it seems like every single year, I think their fanbase and their teams feel like, ‘This is our year to win the North.’ Hasn’t really been the case during my time, for the most part,” Rodgers said Wednesday.

“The NFL wants parity,” Rodgers noted. “That’s why the schedule is set up the way it is with the extra games being against, you know, division winners against division winners both in this conference and the other conference. And so that’s just the way it is. I think it’s good for the league because they want to see a turnover of teams. Also good for the league when the Green Bay Packers are playing well. We’ve played in some tough environments, this will be another one — good test.”

Is Rodgers Right?

When looking at the type of success that Aaron Rodgers has found throughout his career against the NFC North, it’s only right that he’s allowed to say this. On top of what he’s been able to do against them, there’s a legitimate argument that he’s still the best quarterback in all of football right now.

Besides the fact that he might be the best quarterback in football right now, he might also have an argument about being the best all time.

Jon Conahan

Jon is a Penn State University graduate that majored in journalism and minored in sports studies. Jon was a member of the D1 baseball team before injuring his shoulder. He's an avid fan of the Milwaukee Bucks and enjoys writing about various different sports.
