Aaron Rodgers speaks out on ‘Owning the Bears’

Aaron Rodgers made a comment last season about owning the Chicago Bears. Considering the type of success that he’s found throughout his career against them, as he has a 22-5 record against Chicago, it would be tough to argue that he doesn’t own them.

Aaron Rodgers on Owning the Bears

Aaron Rodgers had the following to say on owning the Chicago Bears:

“Yes, because it’s a great sports town,” Rodgers said on Pardon My Take. “If we’re beating up on a town that doesn’t have a great sports history, it’s just another win. Chicago is Chicago. You’ve got 100 years of Bears football almost, you have the Chicago Bulls, I grew up a Bulls fan. “Back on my old TV, we had seven dials, you had to hit it just right with the antenna, and we could get WGN. We could watch Cubs baseball and Harry Caray, that was iconic, and Bulls basketball. I grew up watching Chicago sports.”

It’s actually pretty interesting to see what Aaron Rodgers has to say about this. Considering it seems like he always hated Chicago, these comments definitely put some light on the things that he’s said in the past.

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers are going to look to figure things out in the playoffs this season. They’re typically one of the best teams in all of football throughout the regular season, but fail to find the type of success that they’re looking for come playoff time. Rodgers is likely the best quarterback in all of football still at 38 years old, finishing with over 4,000 yards a season ago and throwing an impressive 37 touchdowns with only four interceptions.

The Packers are going to be in an interesting position this season without star-wide receiver Davante Adams. If Aaron Rodgers can continue winning games at a high level without his superstar wide receiver, there should be no debate that he’s the best quarterback in football right now.