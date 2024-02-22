Alex Pereira, the reigning UFC light heavyweight champion, has made headlines by signing a new eight-fight contract with the promotion ahead of UFC 300. The Brazilian fighter was initially expecting to defend his title against Jamahal Hill at UFC 301 in Brazil. However, the bout was rescheduled and moved up to the main event of the historic UFC 300 card on April 13 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. This last-minute change has generated significant buzz within the MMA community.

Alex Pereira says on Friday he signed a new 8 fight deal with the UFC.#TheMMAHour pic.twitter.com/tSbhXOpBDT — Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) February 21, 2024

Pereira, who is known for his composed demeanor and focused approach, expressed his gratitude for the opportunity and the positive relationship he shares with the UFC and his management team. The 36-year-old fighter, who has a record of 9-2 and 6-1 in the UFC, emphasized his commitment to delivering top performances in the octagon. He also acknowledged that this new contract, which he signed just before his 37th birthday, could potentially be his final long-term deal in combat sports.

The decision to move the fight from Rio de Janeiro to Las Vegas was well-received by Pereira, who is accustomed to staying active and is unfazed by the shortened preparation window. He remains focused on his upcoming bout against Hill and is determined to secure a victory in the main event of UFC 300. Pereira’s success in the UFC, including his rapid ascent to becoming a two-division champion, has solidified his position as a prominent figure in the organization.

Fans have also been vocal about Pereira’s new contract, with some expressing surprise at the length of the deal and speculating about his future plans within the promotion. The anticipation surrounding UFC 300 and Pereira’s headline fight against Hill is palpable, as it marks a significant moment in the champion’s career.

In addition to his immediate focus on UFC 300, Pereira has also expressed interest in headlining UFC 301, which is set to take place in Brazil. His ambition to surpass Ronda Rousey’s record for the shortest championship turnaround reflects his determination to leave a lasting legacy in the sport.

Overall, Alex Pereira’s recent contract renewal and the rescheduling of his title defense have sparked widespread interest and discussion within the MMA community. As he prepares to step into the octagon for UFC 300, all eyes will be on the reigning light heavyweight champion as he seeks to further solidify his position as one of the most formidable fighters in the promotion.