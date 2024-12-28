NHL News and Rumors

Alex Tuch records third career NHL hat trick

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
USATSI_22100849_168396541_lowres-2

Buffalo Sabres right winger Alex Tuch of Syracuse, New York recorded his third National Hockey League career hat trick on Friday. He accomplished the feat in a 6-2 Sabres win over the Chicago Blackhawks at the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York.

Inside Look at the Hat Trick

Tuch’s first goal put the Sabres up 2-0 at 12:23 of the first period. He scored from Tage Thompson of Phoenix, Arizona and defenseman Rasmus Dahlin of Lidkoping, Sweden. Tuch then scored the last two goals of the game. He put the Sabres up 5-2 from Ryan McLeod of Mississauga, Ontario and Sam Lafferty of Hollidaysburg, Pennsylvania at 5:48 of the third period, and then closed out the scoring with an unassisted goal with four minutes and 54 seconds left in regulation.

Tuch’s two prior hat tricks

Tuch’s first NHL hat trick came on October 20, 2022 in a 6-3 Sabres win over the Calgary Flames. Tuch’s second NHL hat trick came on April 1, 2023 in a 6-3 Sabres win over the Philadelphia Flyers.

Tuch in 2024-25

Tuch has 12 goals and 16 assists for 28 points in 36 games. He is a +13 with 19 penalty minutes, four power-play points, three shorthanded points, one game-winning goal, 81 shots on goal, 50 faceoff wins, 52 blocked shots, 30 hits, 19 takeaways, and 28 giveaways. Tuch’s game-winning goal came on November 23 in a 4-2 Sabres win over the San Jose Sharks. Tuch scored an unassisted shorthanded goal at 5:27 of the third period to put the Sabres up 3-2. Tuch’s three shorthanded goals are second in the NHL. The only player with more shorthanded goals is Sam Reinhart of the Florida Panthers, as the West Vancouver, British Columbia native has four shorthanded goals.

Second dominant win in a row

It has been a disastrous stretch of games for Buffalo. They had lost 13 straight games from November 27 to December 21. However, Buffalo has won their last two games. The Sabres also beat the New York Islanders 7-1 on December 23.

Topics  
NHL News and Rumors Sabres
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To NHL News and Rumors

NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_24904808_168396541_lowres-2

Artturi Lehkonen records first career NHL hat trick

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  1h
NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_22100849_168396541_lowres-2
Alex Tuch records third career NHL hat trick
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  2h
NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_20963916_168396541_lowres-2
Red Wings prospect shines on same day of coaching change
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Dec 27 2024
NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_24904822_168396541_lowres-2
Joel Kiviranta records second career NHL hat trick
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Dec 23 2024
NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_22882533_168396541_lowres-3
Rangers center Matt Rempe suspended eight games
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Dec 23 2024
NHL News and Rumors
J.J. Moser
Lightning defenseman J.J. Moser out long term
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Dec 20 2024
NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_22791838_168396541_lowres-2
Rangers trade Kaapo Kakko to Kraken
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Dec 19 2024
More News
Arrow to top