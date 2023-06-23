Alexa Grasso vs. Valentina Shevchenko 2 booked for UFC Las Vegas card on Sept. 16

The UFC has announced that the women’s flyweight champion, Alexa Grasso, will face Valentina Shevchenko in a rematch at the upcoming UFC Las Vegas card on September 16 in Las Vegas. The two fighters previously met in 2022, with Shevchenko winning by unanimous decision.

TITLE FIGHT FOR A FIGHT NIGHT Alexa Grasso vs Valentina Shevchenko 2

September 16 | Las Vegas NV | T-Mobile Arena

🇲🇽 Mexican Independence Day Card 🇲🇽 via @TheSchmo312 pic.twitter.com/7rj7SxN7HP — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) June 22, 2023

The Rematch

Shevchenko is considered one of the greatest female fighters of all time, with a record of 23-4. She has been the flyweight champion since 2018 and has successfully defended her title five times before eventually losing her title. Grasso, on the other hand, is a rising star in the division, with a record of 16-3. She won the title in May 2023, defeating the former champion by rear-naked choke shocking the entire world with one of the biggest upsets in recent memory.

Alexa Grasso makes Valentina Shevchenko TAP OUT 🤯 NEW FLYWEIGHT CHAMPION. (via @ufc)pic.twitter.com/PtqNVzrLFt — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 5, 2023

Valentina Shevchenko vs. Alexa Grasso Early Prediction

This rematch is expected to be a highly competitive fight, with both fighters possessing excellent striking skills and grappling abilities. Shevchenko is known for her technical striking and counterpunching, while Grasso is a well-rounded fighter with excellent footwork and a strong ground game.

It is difficult to predict the outcome of this fight, but Shevchenko is the more experienced fighter and has faced tougher opponents throughout her career. Shevchenko’s striking and grappling skills are also more polished than Grasso’s. Therefore, Shevchenko is the favorite to win this fight but as we saw in the first fight we can’t count out Mexico’s Grasso.

Grasso was able to hang in there with Shevchenko until she made the most of her opportunity and took Shevchenko’s back off a missed kick. She then took her to the mat, put in the hooks, and eventually sunk in the rear-naked choke and submitted one of the greatest female fighters in the history of this sport. It was one of the more shocking losses that we’ve seen in a while.

The rematch between Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko is one of the most highly anticipated fights of the year. Both fighters are incredibly talented and have a lot to prove in this rematch. Shevchenko is the favorite to win, but Grasso has the skills and determination to pull off an upset. Fans can expect an exciting and competitive fight when these two fighters step into the octagon on September 16.