Alexa Grasso vs. Valentina Shevchenko rematch is confirmed but date TBD

Garrett Kerman
Sports Editor
In a highly anticipated rematch, Alexa Grasso will face off against Valentina Shevchenko for her first title defense but there is no date at the moment. The announcement was made by the UFC in a video posted on their official website. The two fighters previously met at UFC 285, where Grasso shocked the world by submitting Shevchenko in the fourth round to become the new UFC flyweight champion.

The first fight between Grasso and Shevchenko was a closely contested affair, with Shevchenko appearing to be in control for much of the fight. However, Grasso was able to capitalize on a single mistake by the longtime champion and secured the submission victory. Despite the loss, Shevchenko was gracious in defeat and immediately called for an immediate rematch.
In an interview with MMA Fighting, Shevchenko expressed her desire for a rematch, saying “Definitely an immediate rematch because I know I was winning the fight.” She went on to say that “a stupid situation can change whole game. This is part of the game. Congratulations to Alexa.”
Grasso, for her part, has been eager to prove that her victory over Shevchenko was not a fluke. In an interview with MMA Mania, she said “I’m truly excited for the second fight and I also know that people will love to see it because a lot of people say it was a mistake from her and it was a fluke. Of course, I don’t think it was a fluke because I trained so much for that, but I think it’s going to be important to show everyone that I’m the champion.”
The rematch between Grasso and Shevchenko is sure to be one of the most highly anticipated fights of the year. Both fighters are incredibly talented and have proven themselves to be among the best in their division. With so much on the line, fans can expect an intense and exciting fight when these two warriors step into the octagon.
Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
