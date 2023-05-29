UFC News and Rumors

Alexandre Pantoja vs. Brandon Moreno: A Look at the UFC 290 Flyweight Title Fight

Garrett Kerman
MMA: UFC 263-Figueiredo vs Moreno

The UFC 290 co-main event is a highly anticipated matchup between two of the best flyweights in the world. Brandon Moreno is the defending champion, while Alexandre Pantoja is the No. 1 contender.

Alexandre Pantoja is looking to go 3-0 against Brandon Moreno

Pantoja is coming off a dominant win over Alex Perez in his last fight. He is undefeated in his last three fights, and he is widely considered to be the top flyweight contender in the world.

Moreno is the current flyweight champion, and he is coming off a doctor stoppage win over Deiveson Figueiredo to unify the flyweight title in his last fight. He is a very well-rounded fighter with dynamic striking abilities with great wrestling and jiu-jitsu in his back pocket if he needs it.

This will be the third fight between these two fighters. Pantoja has gotten the best of Moreno in each of their first two encounters. Pantoja was able to submit Moreno on season 24 of The Ultimate Fighter and then won via unanimous decision in their second encounter in 2018.

Brandon Moreno is looking to cement himself as one of the UFC flyweight GOATs

Brandon Moreno has wreaked havoc in the flyweight division over the last 4 years. His only loss was a controversial one to the former UFC flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo over that stretch. Since that loss, he has had two stoppage victories with one against the aforementioned Figueiredo.

He is now looking to avenge yet another loss coming up at UFC 290 on July 8th live from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV when he takes on Alexandre Pantoja. This has the makings of a sensational fight and one that the fight fans will be excited to watch play out.

 

Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
