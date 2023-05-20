Aljamain Sterling, the current UFC bantamweight champion, has shared a health update ahead of his upcoming fight against Sean O’Malley at UFC 292. Sterling recently underwent neck surgery and has been recovering from the procedure. In a tweet posted by MMA Junkie, Sterling stated that he is “feeling good” and that he is “excited to get back to work.”

Is Aljamain Sterling vs. Sean O'Malley actually going to happen at #UFC292 on Aug. 19? 🧐 Full story: https://t.co/T00cQAVnWh pic.twitter.com/8YQq7a5ub6 — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) May 20, 2023

Sterling’s fight against O’Malley is set to take place on August 19 at Boston’s TD Garden. The fight was announced shortly after Sterling’s successful title defense against Henry Cejudo at UFC 288. Despite the quick turnaround, Sterling has expressed his willingness to fight O’Malley and defend his title once again.

However, there have been concerns about Sterling’s health and ability to train for the fight. In an article by Bloody Elbow, Sterling expressed frustration with the UFC’s quick turnaround plans and stated that he hopes the fight can happen in September or October instead of August.

Despite these concerns, Sean O’Malley’s coach, Tim Welch, has stated that they are preparing for a tough fight against Sterling. In an article by Sportskeeda, Welch explained that they have been training for a fighter like Sterling throughout O’Malley’s career. He stated that “if anyone can beat him, Sugar can beat him,” referring to Sean O’Malley.

As the fight approaches, fans will be eagerly anticipating the matchup between these two talented fighters. With Sterling’s health update and O’Malley’s preparation, it promises to be an exciting bout at UFC 292.