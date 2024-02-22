UFC News and Rumors

Alonzo Menifield vs. Carlos Ulberg Rescheduled for UFC Fight Night on May 11th

Garett Kerman
Light heavyweight bruisers Alonzo Menifield and Carlos Ulberg will now throw down at UFC Fight Night on May 11th, with the originally planned March 30th date getting scrapped. This bout promises fireworks, as both fighters are riding hot streaks and looking to make a statement in the stacked middleweight division.

Menifield (15-3-1) has emerged as a must-watch fighter in recent outings, finishing all three of his last four wins in dominant fashion. “Atomic” has showcased his knockout power and well-rounded skillset, establishing himself as a legitimate contender at 205 pounds.

Ulberg (9-1), meanwhile, has quietly put together an impressive five-fight winning streak. The New Zealand contender has displayed his diverse skillset, utilizing his kickboxing base to control fights at range and rack up knockout victories.

With both fighters looking to take the next step in their careers, this light heavyweight clash is sure to be a barnburner. Menifield’s explosiveness and finishing ability make him a dangerous threat, while Ulberg’s kickboxing prowess could pose a significant challenge.

The May 11th card is shaping up to be a decent fight night event, and Menifield-Ulberg is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated fights on the docket. Don’t miss this potential Fight of the Night candidate!

May 11th Confirmed Fights

  • Alonzo Menifield vs. Carlos Ulberg
  • Jared Gooden vs. Kevin Jousset
  • Jake Hadley vs. Charles Johnson
  • Terrance McKinney vs. Esteban Ribovics
