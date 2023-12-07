MLB News and Rumors

Angels and Orioles sign veteran relief pitchers

Craig Kimbrel

Free agent signings during Major League Baseball free agency is continuing. Recently we have seen two Major League Baseball clubs attempt to improve their bullpen. On Tuesday according to Noah Camras of Sports Illustrated, the Los Angeles Angels signed relief pitcher Luis Garcia of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic to a one-year deal worth $4.25 million, and on Wednesday, the Baltimore Orioles signed closer Craig Kimbrel of Huntsville, Alabama to a one-year deal worth $13 million.

Previously played for the Angels

Garcia is actually returning to the Angels, a team he played for in 2019, and had a record of two wins and one loss in 64 games with an earned run average of 4.35. He has also played for the Philadelphia Phillies from 2013 to 2018, the Texas Rangers in 2020, the St. Louis Cardinals in 2021, and the San Diego Padres in 2022 and 2023,

Garcia’s 2023 MLB Statistics

In 61 games, Garcia had a record of two wins and three losses with an earned run average of 4.07 with the Padres. In 59 2/3 innings, Garcia gave up 59 hits, 27 earned runs and 24 walks, to go along with 10 holds, 53 strikeouts and a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 1.39.

Kimbrel joins eighth MLB team

The Orioles are the eighth team Kimbrel has played for. He has previously been with the Atlanta Braves (2010 to 2014), the San Diego Padres (2015), the Boston Red Sox (2016 to 2018), the Chicago Cubs (2019 to 2021), the Chicago White Sox (2021), the Los Angeles Dodgers (2022), and Philadelphia Phillies (2023). The reason why Kimbrel is joining the Orioles is because Baltimore’s prior closer Felix Bautista, is unable to pitch in 2024 because of Tommy John surgery.

Kimbrel’s 2023 MLB Statistics

In 71 games, Kimbrel had a record of eight wins and six losses with an earned run average of 3.26 with the Phillies. In 71 games, he had 23 saves and seven holds, along with 94 strikeouts, and gave up 44 hits, 25 earned runs, and 28 walks, to go along with a WHIP of 1.04.

Future Hall of Famer?

It is very possible that Kimbrel could enter the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York. He is a nine-time All-Star, led the National League in saves four times (including a Major League leading 50 saves in 2013 with the Braves), was the National League Rookie of the Year in 2011 (led the National League with 46 saves), has 417 career saves (eighth all-time), and won a World Series with the Boston Red Sox in 2018.

 

 

Topics  
Angels MLB News and Rumors Orioles
