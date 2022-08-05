The struggles of the Los Angeles Angels continued on Thursday. In a matinee against the Oakland Athletics, the Angels became the first team in Major League Baseball history to hit seven solo home runs in a game, and not record another run in the same game any other way. To make matters worse, the Angels became the sixth team in Major League Baseball history to hit seven hone runs in a game and still lose, as the Athletics beat the Angels 8-7 at Angels Stadium.

Who hit the Angels home runs?

The Angels players to hit a solo home run were designated hitter Shohei Ohtani of Oshu, Japan, catcher Kurt Suzuki of Wailuku, Hawaii, right fielder Taylor Ward of Dayton, Ohio, left fielder Jo Adell of Shelby, North Carolina, first baseman Jared Walsh of Brookfield, Wisconsin, center fielder Mickey Moniak of Encinitas, California. Ohtani had two home runs, as he hit a solo shot in the first and seventh innings. He now has 24 home runs on the season. Suzuki hit his third home run of the season in the second inning. Ward hit his 14th home run of the season in the third inning. Adell hit his fourth home run of the season in the fourth inning. Walsh hit his 14th home run of the season in the 6th inning, and Moniak hit his first home run of the season, and second of his career, in the ninth inning.

Angels struggles continues

The Angels made the decision not to trade the face of the franchise in Ohtani, but this continues to be a bust. They are at 44 wins and 61 losses, and 24 games back of the American League West leading Houston Astros. The only team the Angels lead in the American League West are the Athletics, who are in the basement with a record of 41 wins and 66 losses. The Athletics in fact have the worst record in the American League.

Who were the other four teams to hit seven home runs in a game and lose?

Detroit Tigers

The Tigers remarkably have hit seven home runs in a game and lost twice. The first time came on May 28, 1995 in a 14-12 loss to the Chicago White Sox at Tiger Stadium in Detroit. Three Tigers hit two home runs in the game, as center fielder Chad Curtis of Marion, Indiana, designated hitter Kirk Gibson of Pontiac, Michigan, and first baseman Cecil Fielder of Los Angeles, California accomplished the feat. The second time came on August 8, 2004 in an 11-9 Tigers loss at Comerica Park to the Boston Red Sox. Two Tigers had two home runs in the game each catcher Ivan Rodriguez of Manati, Puerto Rico and third baseman Eric Munson of San Diego, California had multiple jacks.

Chicago White Sox

The White Sox hit seven home runs in a game, but still lost 10-8 to the Toronto Blue Jays on June 25, 2016. Ironically it was a Canadian who hit two home runs for the White Sox against the Blue Jays, as second baseman Brett Lawrie of Langley, British Columbia accomplished the feat.

Toronto Blue Jays

Speaking of the Blue Jays, seven home runs for Toronto was not enough in a 14-11 loss to the Miami Marlins on August 12, 2020. In an interleague game played in Sahlen Field in Buffalo, New York, the game went into extra innings tied at 11 before Miami came out on top. Blue Jays corner infielder Travis Shaw of Washington Court House, Ohio hit multiple jacks.

Minnesota Twins

Last season, the Minnesota Twins hit seven home runs but lost 17-14 to the Detroit Tigers on July 28, 2021. Catcher Ryan Jeffers of Raleigh, North Carolina and first baseman Miguel Sano of San Pedro de Macoris, Dominican Republic hit multiple bombs for the Twins. Sano has struggled mightily for the Twins in 2022 as he only has one home run in 60 at bats with a horrendous batting average of .083.