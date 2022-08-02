Angels won’t trade Shohei Ohtani during Trade Deadline

There were some reports that the Los Angeles Angels were going to decide to trade Shohei Ohtani at this year’s MLB Trade Deadline. It would be tough to argue that any other player in baseball is more valuable right now than Ohtani, but the Angels clearly aren’t going to win anything with him on the roster if they don’t build a competent team around him, which led to some trade rumors.

Los Angeles currently sits at 43-59 and is 23 games behind the first-place Houston Astros. For a team that has Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani, this is clearly unacceptable.

Angels Don’t Want to Trade Shohei Ohtani

CBS believes they aren’t trading Ohtani because Moreno wants to keep him there:

“It’s easy to understand why Moreno would push back. He’s spent a lot of money on the Angels over the years without getting much in return. The Angels have changed players, managers, and general managers without much success. Moreno has been the constant. At some point, being the steady face of failure has to impact one’s ego. Trading Ohtani would be an admission that he and his brain trust could never figure out a way to build a winner despite being gifted two generational talents.”

There were a few teams that reportedly made a big offer to acquire the superstar pitcher and hitter, including the New York Yankees. The Yankees have one of the best farm systems in all of baseball, so it wouldn’t be too tough to land a superstar like Shohei for this team.

It’s going to be interesting to see if Los Angeles changes their mind within the next few hours before the trade deadline ends, but it doesn’t look like that’s going to be the case.

It’s going to be an interesting next few seasons in Los Angeles and ones that they hopefully take more seriously to surround Shohei and Trout with talent.