Anthony Hernandez Out of UFC Noche, Josh Fremd Steps in to Fight Roman Kopylov

Garrett Kerman
Anthony Hernandez has been forced to withdraw from his UFC Noche middleweight bout against Roman Kopylov due to a torn ligament.

Hernandez announced the news on Instagram on Wednesday.

“Last week I sustained an injury during sparring. After receiving my MRI results my team and I have decided to withdraw from my fight due to a torn ligament. Hoping to return to the cage as soon as possible! 🙏🏽

I’ll still be out in Vegas supporting and watching the fights! Fight shirts are still being released as if I was fighting, but good news is if you missed out on getting one, my website will be up and running tomorrow accepting more orders for a limited amount of time!”

Josh Fremd has been tapped to replace Hernandez and face Kopylov at UFC Noche on September 16 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Fremd is a 11-4 middleweight fighter who is coming off a unanimous decision win over Jamie Pickett at UFC Vegas 78. Kopylov is a 11-2 middleweight fighter who is coming off a head kick knockout of Claudio Ribeiro at UFC 291. This is the second time that this bout has had to be salvaged. Hernandez was originally supposed to fight Chris Curtis before a rib injury to Curtis forced Kopylov to step in for him.

UFC Noche Is A Stacked Card

Noche UFC Main Card On ESPN+ (10 p.m. ET)

  • Alexa Grasso vs. Valentina Shevchenko – Women’s Flyweight Championship
  • Jack Della Maddalena vs. Kevin Holland
  • Josh Fremd vs. Roman Kopylov
  • Loopy Godinez vs. Sam Hughes
  • Christos Giagos vs. Daniel Zellhuber
  • Fernando Padilla vs. Kyle Nelson

Noche UFC Prelims Under Card On ESPN+ (7 p.m. ET)

  • Tracy Cortez vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius
  • Terrence Mitchell vs. Raul Rosas Jr.
  • Natan Levy vs. Alex Reyes
  • Edgar Chairez vs. Daniel Lacerda
  • Iasmin Lucindo vs. Elise Reed
MMA UFC UFC News and Rumors
Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis.
