Anthony Hernandez Out of UFC Noche, Josh Fremd Steps in to Fight Roman Kopylov

Anthony Hernandez has been forced to withdraw from his UFC Noche middleweight bout against Roman Kopylov due to a torn ligament.

Hernandez announced the news on Instagram on Wednesday.

“Last week I sustained an injury during sparring. After receiving my MRI results my team and I have decided to withdraw from my fight due to a torn ligament. Hoping to return to the cage as soon as possible! 🙏🏽

I’ll still be out in Vegas supporting and watching the fights! Fight shirts are still being released as if I was fighting, but good news is if you missed out on getting one, my website will be up and running tomorrow accepting more orders for a limited amount of time!”

Josh Fremd has been tapped to replace Hernandez and face Kopylov at UFC Noche on September 16 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Fremd is a 11-4 middleweight fighter who is coming off a unanimous decision win over Jamie Pickett at UFC Vegas 78. Kopylov is a 11-2 middleweight fighter who is coming off a head kick knockout of Claudio Ribeiro at UFC 291. This is the second time that this bout has had to be salvaged. Hernandez was originally supposed to fight Chris Curtis before a rib injury to Curtis forced Kopylov to step in for him.

UFC Noche Is A Stacked Card

Noche UFC Main Card On ESPN+ (10 p.m. ET)

Alexa Grasso vs. Valentina Shevchenko – Women’s Flyweight Championship

Jack Della Maddalena vs. Kevin Holland

Josh Fremd vs. Roman Kopylov

Loopy Godinez vs. Sam Hughes

Christos Giagos vs. Daniel Zellhuber

Fernando Padilla vs. Kyle Nelson

Noche UFC Prelims Under Card On ESPN+ (7 p.m. ET)

Tracy Cortez vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius

Terrence Mitchell vs. Raul Rosas Jr.

Natan Levy vs. Alex Reyes

Edgar Chairez vs. Daniel Lacerda

Iasmin Lucindo vs. Elise Reed