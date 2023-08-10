Antitrust Suit vs. UFC Granted Class Certification

Almost 1,200 fighters can sue the UFC as a collective for alleged unfair business practices, as a federal judge granted the plaintiffs class certification on Wednesday, according to a document from the U.S. District Court for the District of Nevada.

The lawsuit against the UFC, which was first filed in 2014, will now be a class action suit, meaning that the plaintiffs earned a strategic victory in an antitrust lawsuit against the UFC in 2020, and that win has been made official

Allegations Against UFC

The plaintiffs are seeking between $800 million and $1.6 billion in damages from the UFC. The lawsuit alleges that the UFC used improper strategies to dominate the market for MMA fighter services, allowing it to pay its MMA fighters less. The plaintiffs claim that the UFC has abused its market power to suppress fighter pay.

UFC’s Response

The UFC plans to challenge the certification order in an appeal and has denied any antitrust violations. The promotion’s lawyer William Isaacson stated that the UFC will appeal the decision and that the plaintiff’s allegations are without merit.

