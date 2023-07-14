Arman Tsarukyan is one of the most exciting prospects in the UFC lightweight division. He is currently ranked #8 in the division, and he is coming off a dominant victory over Joaquim Silva at UFC Vegas 75. In a recent interview, Tsarukyan said that he is targeting a fight with Beniel Dariush before the end of the year. Dariush is currently ranked #4 in the division, and he is also coming off a dominant victory.

Tsarukyan and Dariush are Two of the Best Lightweights in the World

Tsarukyan and Dariush are two of the best lightweights in the world. They are both well-rounded fighters with a lot of potential. Tsarukyan is a powerful striker with a good ground game. Dariush is a skilled grappler with a good striking game.

Dariush was one fight shy of claiming the number one contender spot when he took on Charles Oliveira but ultimately was finished by strikes in the first round. On the other hand, Tsarukyan’s only losses are to the current lightweight champion Islam Makhachev and a very controversial decision loss to Mateusz Gamrot.

A win for either Dariush or Tsarukyan can put them in a prime position to fight for the title in 2024 if they are able to fight by the end of this year.

The Timing of the Fight Makes Sense

The timing of the fight also makes sense. Both Tsarukyan and Dariush are at the point where they need a big victory if they want to get into title contention as there is a logjam at the top of the division. Seeing as Dariush just lost his number one contender fight, he will need a win with a big name attached, like Tsarukyan, to continue his rise in the rankings.

Meanwhile, Tsarukyan needs to be able to fight up in the rankings as seeing as most do not want to fight him Dariush would be the right fighter for him as he doesn’t say no or back down from a fight. This fight will certainly bring a ton of fireworks along with it making it an easy decision for the UFC to make this fight. Possibly having this fight in Abu Dhabi at UFC 294 in October on the same fight card as Islam Makhachev would be the perfect plan. It’s up to the UFC now to see if they can get this fight signed, sealed, and delivered for the fight fans.