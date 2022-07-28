News

Arsenal have announced Logan Paul and KSI’s hydration drink Prime as the club’s official hydration partner, which will be available at the Emirates Stadium on matchdays.

Earlier this year YouTube stars Logan Paul and KSI announced their new business partnership, into the world of sports drinks with Prime.

The drink has been hugely popular in the United States and United Kingdom, and is available in stores like Walmart in the US and Asda in the UK for fans.

PRIME co-founder and lifelong supporter, KSI, said: “Honestly, I can’t believe it, this is a childhood dream of mine.

“From watching Arsenal tear up the Premier League in the early 2000’s to now being associated with Arsenal officially with PRIME, it’s a dream come true and I’m still pinching myself! This is a huge moment and I’m so glad it’s with the team I support.”

Arsenal’s Chief Commercial Officer, Juliet Slot, added: “We are always looking to join forces with new, exciting and forward-thinking brands. PRIME falls comfortably into that category, with a product and founders at the forefront of modern culture.

“KSI is a lifelong Arsenal supporter and it’s fantastic we can keep this in the family. I’m sure our supporters will love the drink and I’m excited to see the fun ways we will bring this partnership to life.”

Ahead of what promises to be an exciting 2022-23 season for the Gunners, they have a fresh partnership ready for a new era in North London.

