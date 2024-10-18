NHL News and Rumors

Artemi Panarin registers eighth career NHL hat trick

Jeremy Freeborn
NHL: New York Rangers at Vegas Golden Knights

The New York Rangers defeated the Detroit Red Wings 5-2 at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan on Thursday, and it was a huge game for Rangers left winger Artemi Panarin of Korkino, Russia as he collected his eighth career National Hockey League hat trick. This was the second straight time this week the Rangers beat the Red Wings, as they also won 4-1 at Madison Square Garden on Monday.

Panarin’s three goals against Detroit

Panarin scored two first period goals. He opened the scoring at 8:30 of the first period from center Vincent Trocheck of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and left winger Alexis Lafreniere of St-Eustache, Quebec. Panarin then put the Rangers up 2-0 on the power-play at 15:39 of the first period from defenseman Adam Fox of Jericho, New York. Panarin’s hat trick came at 11:42 of the second period on the power-play from Fox and Trocheck to put the Rangers up 4-1. Panarin also added an assist on a game-winning goal by Trocheck on the power-play in the second period.

Panarin’s previous hat tricks

Of Panarin’s eight career hat tricks, six have been with the Rangers, and one each with the Chicago Blackhawks and Columbus Blue Jackets. Panarin’s first NHL hat trick was with the Chicago Blackhawks in a 5-3 win over the Rangers on February 17, 2016. Panarin’s second NHL hat trick was with the Columbus Blue Jackets in a 5-3 win over the Rangers on March 20, 2018. Panarin’s other six hat tricks were with the Rangers. Prior to Thursday, they came in a 6-3 Rangers win over the San Jose Sharks on December 12, 2019, in a 6-2 Rangers win over the Carolina Hurricanes on February 11, 2023 (Panarin scored four goals), in a 6-5 Rangers win over the Sharks on December 3, 2023, in a 5-1 Rangers win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on December 30, 2023, and in a 5-2 Rangers win over the Boston Bruins on March 21, 2024.

Panarin in 2024-25

Panarin leads the NHL with 11 points and three power-play goals. In four games, he has five goals and six assists, with a +2 plus/minus rating, five power-play points, 11 shots on goal, one blocked shot, one hit, and five giveaways.

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
