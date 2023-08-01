The Houston Astros are bringing back one of the most dominant pitchers in all of baseball. On Tuesday, the day of the 2023 Major League Baseball trade deadline, the Astros acquired Justin Verlander of Manakin Sabot, Virginia from the New York Mets for outfield prospects Drew Gilbert and Ryan Clifford. Verlander was with the Astros from 2017 to 2022, and in that time won two World Series.

2023 MLB Statistics with the Mets

Verlander had a record of six wins and five losses with an earned run average of 3.15. In 16 games and 94 1/3 innings pitched, he gave up 77 hits, 33 earned runs, nine home runs and 31 walks, to go along with 81 strikeouts, and a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 1.15.

Three Straight Wins

The Astros need to be encouraged by the fact that Verlander has been very solid in his last three outings. On July 19, he gave up only one earned run in eight innings in a 5-1 Mets win over the Chicago White Sox. Then on July 25, Verlander gave up zero earned runs in six innings in a 9-3 Mets win over the New York Yankees. Verlander’s final appearance as a Met then came on July 30. It came in a 5-2 Mets win over the Washington Nationals. Verlander gave up one earned run in 5 1/3 innings of work.

Dominant over the last 16 years

You could make the argument that Verlander has been the best pitcher since 2007. He has led the majors in multiple single season categories. They include wins in 2009 (19 with the Detroit Tigers), wins in 2011 (24 with the Detroit Tigers), wins in 2019 (21 with the Houston Astros), earned run average in 2022 (1.75 with the Astros), complete games in 2012 (six with the Tigers), strikeouts in 2009 (269 with the Tigers), strikeouts in 2011 (250 with the Tigers), and strikeouts in 2012 (239 with the Tigers).

Disastrous season for the Mets

The New York Mets have spent a ton of money over the last year, but it has not paid off. Their pay roll is $369 million. However, they are five games below .500 at 50 wins and 55 losses. in addition to trading Verlander, the Mets traded their other $40 million pitcher in Max Scherzer to the Texas Rangers this past weekend.

Battling the Rangers for the AL West Title

Houston is at 60 wins and 47 losses. They are half a game back of the Texas Rangers and Scherzer for first in the American League West.