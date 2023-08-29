Astros heating up offensively

The Houston Astros bats at this time are red hot. How hot? Well, in the last three games they have scored 39 runs. That is an average of 13 runs per game. They scored nine runs in a 9-2 Houston win over Detroit on Saturday, 17 runs in a 17-4 Houston win over the Tigers on Sunday, and 13 runs in a 13-5 Astros win over the Boston Red Sox on Monday.

In the last three games, the Astros have collected 57 hits. Astros third baseman Alex Bregman of Albuquerque, New Mexico led the Astros with three extra base hits as he had two doubles and one home run on Friday. Astros shortstop Jeremy Pena of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic led the Astros with five hits on Saturday, as he had one double, one triple and three singles. Then on Sunday, the Astros were led by second baseman Jose Altuve of Puerto Cabello, Venezuela and left fielder Yordan Alvarez of Las Tunas, Cuba. Alvarez and Altuve had four hits each. Altuve hit for the cycle–the first Astros player to accomplish the feat in a decade, while Alvarez had three singles and a home run.

Altuve heating up

It was the ninth cycle in Astros history, and the first in 10 years. Altuve became the fifth player this season to hit for the cycle, following Luis Arraez of the Miami Marlins, Cedric Mullins of the Baltimore Orioles, J.T. Realmuto of the Philadelphia Phillies and Elly De La Cruz of the Cincinnati Reds. In the last four games, Altuve is batting .471 with nine runs scored, and eight hits.

Houston meanwhile is at 75 wins and 58 losses, and are in possession of the final wildcard spot in the American League. They lead the Toronto Blue Jays by two and a half games.

National League Wildcard Chase

Monday was a good night for the San Francisco Giants as they beat the Cincinnati Reds 4-1 thanks to an 11 strikeout performance by Kyle Harrison of San Jose, California. In two other meaningful games, Milwaukee beat Chicago 6-2 and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat Arizona 7-4. Wade Miley of Hammond, Louisiana had a quality start for Milwaukee, while the Dodgers had four home runs against the Diamondbacks. The Cubs and Diamondbacks have the final two wildcard spots, with the Giants half a game back of the Diamondbacks, and the Reds a game and a half back.