Astros, Orioles and Padres make 2024 MLB postseason

Three more teams clinched a Major League Baseball postseason spot on Tuesday. They were the San Diego Padres, Baltimore Orioles, and Houston Astros. There are now eight teams in the postseason. The other five are the New York Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers, Milwaukee Brewers, Cleveland Guardians and Philadelphia Phillies.

How did the Orioles get in?

Baltimore is postseason bound after beating the Yankees 5-3 and the fact the Miami Marlins beat the Minnesota Twins 4-1. In the Orioles win over the Yankees, three Orioles hit solo home runs. They were right fielder Anthony Santander of Margarita, Venezuela, left fielder Colton Cowser of Houston, Texas, and third baseman Ramon Urias of Magdalena de Kino, Mexico.

How did the Astros get in?

Houston is postseason bound after beating the Seattle Mariners 4-3 at Minute Maid Park. It was quite the season for the Astros as they were trailing the Mariners by 10 games on June 18, but are now five games ahead of Seattle in the American League West. Like in the Orioles win, three Astros hit home runs. They were third baseman Alex Bregman of Albuquerque, New Mexico, right fielder Kyle Tucker of Tampa, Florida and left fielder Jason Heyward of Ridgewood, New Jersey.

How did the Padres get in?

San Diego reached the postseason after beating the Los Angeles Dodgers 4-2. Second Baseman Jake Cronenworth of St. Clair, Mississippi led San Diego with two hits and three runs batted in. Both of Cronenworth’s hits were extra base hits as he had a double and home run.

Other postseason berths up for grabs

Five teams are battling for two spots in the American League. Those teams in at the moment are the Kansas City Royals and Detroit Tigers as they are both at 83 wins and 74 losses. The Twins are two games back at 81 wins and 76 losses. The Mariners are two and a half games back at 81 wins and 77 losses, and the Boston Red Sox are three and a half games back at 80 wins and 78 losses.

Three teams are battling for two spots in the National League. The New York Mets at 87 wins and 70 losses, and the Arizona Diamondbacks at 87 wins and 71 losses are both in a spot, with the Atlanta Braves in contention. The Braves at 86 wins and 71 losses are one game back of the Mets and half a game back of the Diamondbacks. The Braves beat the Mets 5-1 on Tuesday in the first of a three game series from Atlanta.