Athletics sign relief pitcher Trevor Gott

Jeremy Freeborn
The Oakland Athletics have signed relief pitcher Trevor Gott of Lexington, Kentucky to a one-year contract. The financial terms of the contract are not disclosed. The fact that finances were not disclosed should not be a surprise, as the Athletics lost $40 million in 2023, and plans are being made for the team to move to Las Vegas.

The Athletics are the seventh team Gott has played for in his career. He has also played for the Los Angeles Angels (2015), the Washington Nationals (2016 to 2018), the San Francisco Giants (2019 and 2020), the Milwaukee Brewers (2022), the Seattle Mariners (2023), and the New York Mets (2023). Gott did not play at the Major League level in 2021. He pitched the entire season with the Sacramento River Cats of the Pacific Coast League.

Gott’s 2023 MLB season

Gott pitched in 64 games with the Mariners and Mets, and had a record of zero wins and five losses, with an earned run average of 4.19. During 58 innings pitched, Gott had one save, 10 holds, and gave up 63 hits, 27 earned runs, four home runs, and 19 walks, to go along with 62 strikeouts and a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 1.41.

Gott’s save came on August 17 in a 4-2 Mets win over the St. Louis Cardinals. He threw 19 pitches, and had 12 strikes. Gott gave up two hits and one strikeout. This was Gott’s sixth career save as the other five came with the San Francisco Giants during the 2019 and 2020 seasons.

Excellent Amateur Baseball Career in his Home State

Growing up in Kentucky, Gott had success at an early age. He represented Southeast Lexington at the 2005 Cal Ripken World Series, and was outstanding as a pitcher and hitter for Tates Creek High School in Lexington. Gott went on to pitch for the University of Kentucky before being drafted by the San Diego Padres in the sixth round of the 2013 MLB Draft.

 

Athletics MLB News and Rumors
Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
