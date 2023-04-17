News

Bellinger Torments Dodgers in Return to LA, Tatis Nearing a Return in San Diego

Bob Harvey
It was quite the homecoming weekend for Ex-LA and current Chicago centerfielder Cody Bellinger. He came back to Southern California for a weekend series against his former team and left a happy man.  

In fact this is a story about MLB returns from LA to Japan.

Bellinger Returns to Los Angeles

Cody Bellinger made a triumphant return to Los Angeles over the weekend leading the Cubs to a series victory. Bellinger who spent his first six major league seasons with the Dodgers, had a hit in each game of the series.

Friday night he got a standing ovation but by Saturday night, he was hearing boos. That was likely because of this defensive play robbing Jason Heyward of a home run.

In Sunday’s series finale, he followed Pete Wisdom’s home run with one of his own. It ended up being the winning run. 

Did a change of scenery help Bellinger turn his game around? Only time will tell but Bellinger only had 8 RBI last April and this April he has 10 runs batted in with two weeks left in the month.

Tatis Return Coming This Week

Another return is set for April 20 when Fernando Tatis will be reinstated from his 80 game suspension for using performance enhancing drugs. In the meantime, he’s terrorizing pitchers in Triple A. He’s hit six homeruns in his last three games including this shot against Albuquerque:

Harper nearing a return in Philadelphia

According to the Phillies, former National League MVP Bryce Harper will be back sooner than later, possibly on Memorial Day. And when he comes back he’ll be carrying a first baseman’s glove. The Phillies lost 1B Rhys Hoskins to a season ending knee injury during spring training and haven’t found a suitable replacement. Harper could be that guy.

After breaking his left thumb and missing a total of 58 days last year, Bryce Harper made 10 plate appearances in two triple-A games, cut off his minor league assignment, and rejoined the Phillies’ lineup.

Based on that experience, how many at-bats might he need in the minors as he works his way back from Tommy John surgery? His manager John Collins was quoted as saying “I really don’t know if he will go on an assignment,”

Bauer is back—in Japan

Last but not least Trevor Bauer returned to the mound for the first time in two years. The 2020 Cy Young Award winner pitched his first competitive game in almost two years Sunday and said he is almost ready to debut in Japanese baseball.

Pitching for the Yokohama BayStars’ minor league team, Bauer allowed four hits and no runs and struck out six in four innings before 2,600 fans.

 

 

Bob Harvey

Bob Harvey is a sportswriter and veteran broadcaster who has covered a wide range of events including the World Series and NCAA Basketball Tournament. He's written for several online betting sites and is a verified sports handicapper.
Bob Harvey

