Big 12 Players of the Week: Quinn Ewers Leads Weekly Awards

The Big 12 had some big non-conference wins in week two, but none bigger than Texas’ Upset Win at Alabama. QB Quinn Ewers was rewarded for his stellar play in the victory.

Big 12 Players of the Week

September 11

Offense: Quinn Ewers, UT, QB, So.

Defense: Danny Stutsman, OU, LB, Jr.

Newcomer: Adonai Mitchell, UT, WR, Jr.

Special Teams: Colton Boomer, UCF, K, So.

Offensive Player of the Week

Quinn Ewers, UT, QB, So.

Quinn Ewers – Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week 🤘@QuinnEwers pic.twitter.com/8N1WD8atsa — Texas Football (@TexasFootball) September 11, 2023

The Texas quarterback earned the Offensive Player of the Week title for his stellar performance in leading the Longhorns to a 34-24 victory over the Alabama Crimson Tide. Ewers completed 24 of 38 passes for an impressive 349 yards and three touchdowns. Notably, he extended his streak of consecutive passes without an interception to 184, ranking second in program history behind Sam Ehlinger’s 308.

Defensive Player of the Week

Danny Stutsman, OU, LB, Jr.

Stutsman named Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week ▪️17 tackles

▪️2.5 TFLs

▪️1 fumble recovery https://t.co/056x3iDKaR | #OUDNA pic.twitter.com/F108AJJcvU — Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) September 11, 2023

Oklahoma’s junior linebacker, Danny Stutsman, put on a remarkable performance during Saturday’s game against SMU. Stutsman showcased his prowess on the field by recording an impressive 17 tackles. He was just one tackle shy of his career-high of 18. Additionally, Stutsman contributed 2.5 tackles for loss, one sack, and one fumble recovery, playing a pivotal role in the Sooners’ 28-11 victory over SMU on Saturday night. His outstanding defensive performance was instrumental in securing the win for Oklahoma.

Newcomer of the Week

Adonai Mitchell, UT, WR, Jr.

Adonai Mitchell – Big 12 Newcomer of the Week@MoCityMitch 🤘 pic.twitter.com/rjka9uX1Q7 — Texas Football (@TexasFootball) September 11, 2023

Texas wide receiver Adonai Mitchell had an exceptional Week 2, solidifying his place as a rising star in college football. His outstanding performance against Alabama earned him the coveted Newcomer of the Week honors, making him the second Longhorn to achieve this recognition.

In a thrilling showdown, Mitchell showcased his prowess by hauling in three remarkable passes, accumulating an impressive 78 yards in total. What truly set him apart, however, were his two crucial touchdown receptions, both of which occurred in the nail-biting fourth quarter. Mitchell’s incredible catches not only electrified the crowd but also played a pivotal role in securing the victory for Steve Sarkisian’s determined squad. Mitchell’s emergence as a game-changing talent has undoubtedly injected fresh energy and optimism into the Texas Longhorns football program.

Special Teams Player of the Week

Colton Boomer, UCF, K, So.

Boomer’s performance against Boise State on Saturday was nothing short of sensational, and it epitomized the essence of clutch play in college football. In Week 2, he delivered one of the most remarkable displays of special teams excellence witnessed across the nation.

The crowning achievement of Boomer’s day came in the form of a game-winning 40-yard field goal. As time dwindled down, he calmly and confidently sent the football through the uprights, sealing an exhilarating 18-16 victory for the Knights. It was a moment of pure precision and nerves of steel.

Boomer’s accuracy and range were on full display throughout the game. He went a perfect 4-4 on field goal attempts, connecting from distances of 42, 50, 33, and, of course, the crucial 40-yard game-winner.