Big Ten Players of the Week: MSU’s Noah Kim Leads Big Ten Weekly Honors

Colin Lynch
The Big Ten is a Week away from starting its 2023 conference schedule and we’ve seen some big-time performances already.

Offensive Player of the Week

  • QB Noah Kim, Michigan State

In his second start of the season, Kim displayed remarkable efficiency, completing 18 out of 22 passes for 292 yards and securing three touchdowns. This impressive performance helped his team and marked a significant milestone in his career.

Just one week after achieving a personal best of 279 passing yards in Week 1, Kim surpassed that achievement with his 292-yard performance. This remarkable improvement showcases his rapid development and growing prowess on the field.

So far this season, Kim has thrown an impressive total of five touchdowns, and notably, he has yet to throw a single interception. His consistency and ability to protect the football have been instrumental in his team’s success.

Kim’s outstanding performance has earned him the recognition he deserves, as he becomes the first Spartan player to win the weekly honor since Kenneth Walker III achieved the same feat in 2021. It’s clear that Kim is making a significant impact on the team and is poised for a promising season ahead.

Defensive Player of the Week

  • DB Sebastian Castro, Iowa

Castro made a memorable impact during Iowa’s Cy-Hawk win by securing his first interception of the season. What made this moment even more special was his incredible return of the interception, covering a distance of 30 yards and resulting in a pick-6. This remarkable play not only showcased his defensive prowess but also provided a crucial advantage in Iowa’s 20-13 victory.

In addition to his interception heroics, Castro contributed significantly to the team’s overall defensive effort. He registered four tackles, demonstrating his effectiveness in stopping opposing players.

Special Teams Player of the Week

  • K Jai Patel, Rutgers

Patel went 3-for-3 on field goals during Week 2, including a 51-yard try that tied the mark for the 7th-longest field goal in Rutgers history. Finished with 12 total points in the 36-7 win over Temple.

Freshman of the Week

  • RB Darius Taylor, Minnesota

Taylor delivered an outstanding performance in the Week 2 victory against Eastern Michigan, showcasing his exceptional talent as a true freshman. He recorded an impressive 193 rushing yards, carrying the ball 33 times throughout the game. This remarkable production now stands as the second-highest rushing yardage by a true freshman in the history of Minnesota football, trailing only the legendary Darrell Thompson, who rushed for 205 yards back in 1986.

In addition to his outstanding rushing performance, Taylor also contributed in the passing game, adding 13 receiving yards to his impressive stat line. This versatility allowed him to accumulate a total of 206 all-purpose yards during the game.

 

 

 

 

Colin Lynch

After four seasons of professional baseball in the San Diego Padres system, Colin was featured as a freelance sports writer in numerous publications. He enjoys handicapping and writing about sports wagering while covering the MLB, NBA, NFL, PGA, and multiple college sports. Colin attended and played baseball at St. John's University in Queens, NY. He enjoys traveling with his wife, Ana, and two sons, Enzo and Wes.
