The Los Angeles Dodgers shocked the world by signing two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani to the largest contract in North American sports history. At $700 million over 10 years, Ohtani will make more over the life of his contract and on an average annual basis than any player in the MLB, NBA, NFL, and NHL. The deal will also catapult Ohtani into the top 20 on the list of the world’s richest athletes.

Prior to Ohtani’s new contract, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes owned the biggest contract in North American sports when he signed a 10-year, $450 million deal following his first Super Bowl win in 2020.

Below, we’ll break down the top five largest contracts in North American sports history.

Shohei Ohtani — $700 Million, 10 Years Patrick Mahomes — $450 Million, 10 Years Mike Trout — $426.5 Million, 12 Years Mookie Betts — $365.5 Million, 12 Years Aaron Judge — $360 Million, 9 Years

Shohei Ohtani, L.A. Dodgers — $700 Million, 10 Years

In six seasons with the Los Angeles Angels, Ohtani made just over $42 million, according to Spotrac. Since emerging as a two-way start, Ohtani became the only two-time unanimous MVP in MLB history. In 2021, he was the first-ever pitcher to claim an MVP award without winning the Cy Young Award, a distinction that he will likely add to his list of accomplishments in the not-so-distant future.

Not only is Ohtani’s new deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers worth more than any contract in North American sports history, but it will also make him the career earnings leader in the four major sports (MLB, NBA, NFL, and NHL).

In addition to his record-breaking contract, Ohtani also makes more endorsements than any other MLB player, bringing in an estimated $20 million per season off of the field. That number is expected to grow now that he’s joined the Dodgers, who have become the odds-on favorite to win the 2024 World Series.

Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs — $450 Million, 10 Years

When Mahomes signed his 10-year, $450 million contract extension in July 2020, he became the NFL’s highest-paid quarterback.

The deal has aged well for the Chiefs, who won their second Super Bowl under Mahomes in 2023. Four years later, the two-time NFL MVP is now the eighth-highest-paid quarterback on an average annual value basis.

Mahomes is the youngest player ever to win both a league MVP and a Super Bowl title. He is also the first NFL player to win NFL MVP and Super Bowl MVP in the same season.

With legendary QB Tom Brady retired, Mahomes is expected to be the face of the NFL for years to come.

Mike Trout, L.A. Angels — $426.5 Million, 12 Years

Prior to Ohtani’s new contract, his former teammate Mike Trout was the highest-paid MLB player ever. In March 2019, Trout signed a record-breaking 12-year, $426 million extension. At the time, it was the biggest contract in North American sports history.

Trout went on to win his third AL MVP that season but his individual performance has yet to translate to team success. Trout has only appeared in three postseason games with Los Angeles and the Angels have compiled a pedestrian .506 winning percentage (753-736) during Trout’s tenure with the team, according to StatMuse.

He is the only player to record at least 300 home runs and 200 stolen bases in his first 10 years as an MLB player.

Mookie Betts, L.A. Dodgers — $365.5 Million, 12 Years

After being traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers in February 2020, the franchise awarded bets with a 12-year, $365.5 million deal that will keep him with the franchise through the 2032 season. Betts won World Series titles with the Boston Red Sox (2018) and Dodgers (2020) on his way to becoming one of the best all-around players in baseball. In 2020, Betts became the first player in MLB history to win

Aaron Judge, New York Yankees — $360 Million, 9 Years

The New York Yankees re-signed slugger Aaron Judge to a nine-year, $360 million deal following his record-breaking 2022 AL MVP campaign.

That season, Judge set the new MLB single-season record with 62 home runs while leading the MLB in runs (133), RBIs (131), slugging percentage, on-base percentage, OPS+ (211) and total bases (391).

While Judge battled injuries in 2023, he still managed to hit 37 home runs in 106 games, breaking Rudy York’s record for the most home runs ever for a player who missed 50 games or more.

The MLB’s single-season home run leader*, Judge is on track to be a Yankee for the rest of his career.