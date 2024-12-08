MLB News and Rumors

Giants sign shortstop Willy Adames long term

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
USATSI_24116674_168396541_lowres-2

The San Francisco Giants have signed shortstop Willy Adames of Santiago, Dominican Republic to a long term contract according to Nick Deeds of MLB Trade Rumors on Sunday. The terms of the contract are a whopping seven years and $182 million. That means Adames will earn on average $26 million per season. He also has a no trade clause as part of the deal.

Adames becomes the highest paid player in San Francisco Giants franchise history. Catcher Buster Posey of Leesburg, Georgia had the previous record of $20.875 million per year when he signed an eight year deal worth $167 million according to Sam Connon of Sports Illustrated. The contract for Adames is rather interesting when you consider the fact he has never been an All-Star in his Major League Baseball career, and never won an individual or team award.

Third Major League Team

Adames has been in the Major Leagues with 2018. He spent four seasons each with the Tampa Bay Rays (2018 to 2021), and the Milwaukee Brewers (2021 to 2024).

2024 MLB Statistics

In 161 games, 610 at bats, and 688 plate appearances with the Brewers in 2024, Adames batted .251 with 32 home runs and 112 runs batted in. He scored 93 runs, and had 153 hits, 33 doubles, 21 stolen bases, 74 walks, 282 total bases, 17 sacrifice flies, an on base percentage of .331 and a slugging percentage of .462. Adames had career highs in runs scored, hits, doubles, home runs, runs batted in, stolen bases, walks, and total bases.

Three times this past season Adames had two home runs in a game. He accomplished the feat in a 7-1 Brewers win over the Tampa Bay Rays on May 1, in a 10-0 Brewers win over the Atlanta Braves on August 6, and in a 15-8 Brewers win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on September 14.

Twice Adames had four hits in a game. He had two singles, one double and one home run in a 9-3 Brewers win over the Washington Nationals on July 14, and then had two home runs and two singles in the 10 run win over the Braves. Adames also had a season high five runs batted in the win over the Diamondbacks on September 14.

 

Topics  
MLB News and Rumors S.F. Giants
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To MLB News and Rumors

MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_24116674_168396541_lowres-2

Giants sign shortstop Willy Adames long term

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  41min
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_24631206_168396541_lowres-2
Mets sign pitcher Clay Holmes
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  23h
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_24033284_168396541_lowres-2
Rays sign catcher Danny Jansen
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Dec 7 2024
MLB News and Rumors
MLB: Atlanta Braves at New York Yankees
Athletics signing starting pitcher Luis Severino
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Dec 6 2024
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_8033204_168396541_lowres-2
Former White Sox All-Star third baseman Bill Melton dies at age 79
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Dec 6 2024
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_24348693_168396541_lowres-2
Red Sox sign reliever Aroldis Chapman
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Dec 4 2024
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_24317968_168396541_lowres-2
Rangers sign catcher Kyle Higashioka
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Dec 3 2024
More News
Arrow to top