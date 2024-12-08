Giants sign shortstop Willy Adames long term

The San Francisco Giants have signed shortstop Willy Adames of Santiago, Dominican Republic to a long term contract according to Nick Deeds of MLB Trade Rumors on Sunday. The terms of the contract are a whopping seven years and $182 million. That means Adames will earn on average $26 million per season. He also has a no trade clause as part of the deal.

Adames becomes the highest paid player in San Francisco Giants franchise history. Catcher Buster Posey of Leesburg, Georgia had the previous record of $20.875 million per year when he signed an eight year deal worth $167 million according to Sam Connon of Sports Illustrated. The contract for Adames is rather interesting when you consider the fact he has never been an All-Star in his Major League Baseball career, and never won an individual or team award.

Third Major League Team

Adames has been in the Major Leagues with 2018. He spent four seasons each with the Tampa Bay Rays (2018 to 2021), and the Milwaukee Brewers (2021 to 2024).

2024 MLB Statistics

In 161 games, 610 at bats, and 688 plate appearances with the Brewers in 2024, Adames batted .251 with 32 home runs and 112 runs batted in. He scored 93 runs, and had 153 hits, 33 doubles, 21 stolen bases, 74 walks, 282 total bases, 17 sacrifice flies, an on base percentage of .331 and a slugging percentage of .462. Adames had career highs in runs scored, hits, doubles, home runs, runs batted in, stolen bases, walks, and total bases.

Three times this past season Adames had two home runs in a game. He accomplished the feat in a 7-1 Brewers win over the Tampa Bay Rays on May 1, in a 10-0 Brewers win over the Atlanta Braves on August 6, and in a 15-8 Brewers win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on September 14.

Twice Adames had four hits in a game. He had two singles, one double and one home run in a 9-3 Brewers win over the Washington Nationals on July 14, and then had two home runs and two singles in the 10 run win over the Braves. Adames also had a season high five runs batted in the win over the Diamondbacks on September 14.