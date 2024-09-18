NHL News and Rumors

Blackhawks name Nick Foligno captain

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
USATSI_22229997_168396541_lowres-2

The Chicago Blackhawks have named Nick Foligno of Buffalo, New York as their new captain on Wednesday according to Michael Derosa of The Hockey News. The Blackhawks went through all of last season without a captain. Their last captain was centre Jonathan Toews of Winnipeg, Manitoba, who captained the Blackhawks for 14 seasons from 2008 to 2023. Toews was the longest serving captain in Blackhawks history.

Foligno becomes the 35th Blackhawks captain in franchise history. He is also the fourth American captain in Blackhawks franchise history. This is the second time Foligno has been a NHL captain. He captained the Columbus Blue Jackets from 2015 to 2021.

Who were the other three American captains on the Blackhawks?

The first American captain in Blackhawks history was defenseman John Mariucci of Eveleth, Minnesota. Mariucci captained the Black Hawks during the 1945-46 season, and the 1947-48 season. The next American to captain the Blackhawks was future Hockey Hall of Fame blueliner Chris Chelios of Chicago, Illinois. The three-time Norris Trophy winner, and three-time Stanley Cup champion captained the Blackhawks from 1995 to 1999. The third American captain for the Blackhawks was right winger Tony Amonte of Hingham, Massachusetts, who captained Chicago from 2000 to 2002.

Nick Foligno’s time in Chicago

Foligno was traded from the Boston Bruins to the Blackhawks on June 26, 2023 with left winger Taylor Hall of Calgary, Alberta for defensemen Ian Mitchell of St. Albert, Alberta and Alec Regula of West Bloomfield, Michigan.

In his one and only season in Chicago in 2023-24, Foligno had 17 goals and 20 assists for 37 points in 74 games. He was a -29 with 57 penalty minutes, 16 power-play points, one shorthanded point, 146 shots on goal, 228 wins, 39 blocked shots, 192 hits, 47 takeaways, and 26 giveaways.

The fact that the Blackhawks chose Foligno as captain of Chicago is interesting when Connor Bedard is the future of the franchise. However, Bedard clearly has a lot to learn in order to be an effective two-way player. In his rookie season, Bedard was a -44, the second worst plus/minus in the NHL.

 

 

Topics  
Chicago Blackhawks NHL News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To NHL News and Rumors

NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_22229997_168396541_lowres-2

Blackhawks name Nick Foligno captain

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  36min
NHL News and Rumors
NHL: Philadelphia Flyers at Vancouver Canucks
NHL defensemen Alexander Edler and Chris Wideman retire
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  3h
NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_23107617_168396541_lowres-2
Blue Jackets sign left winger James Van Riemsdyk
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Sep 16 2024
NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_22780277_168396541_lowres-2
Devils defenseman Luke Hughes out long term with shoulder injury
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Sep 13 2024
NHL News and Rumors
NHL: Arizona Coyotes at San Jose Sharks
NHL defenseman Alex Goligoski retires at age 39
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Sep 7 2024
NHL News and Rumors
NHL: Minnesota Wild at Edmonton Oilers
Leon Draisaitl becomes highest paid player in the NHL
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Sep 4 2024
NHL News and Rumors
NHL: San Jose Sharks at Calgary Flames
Seven-time NHL All-Star Johnny Gaudreau dies at age 31
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Aug 30 2024
More News
Arrow to top