Blackhawks name Nick Foligno captain

The Chicago Blackhawks have named Nick Foligno of Buffalo, New York as their new captain on Wednesday according to Michael Derosa of The Hockey News. The Blackhawks went through all of last season without a captain. Their last captain was centre Jonathan Toews of Winnipeg, Manitoba, who captained the Blackhawks for 14 seasons from 2008 to 2023. Toews was the longest serving captain in Blackhawks history.

Foligno becomes the 35th Blackhawks captain in franchise history. He is also the fourth American captain in Blackhawks franchise history. This is the second time Foligno has been a NHL captain. He captained the Columbus Blue Jackets from 2015 to 2021.

Who were the other three American captains on the Blackhawks?

The first American captain in Blackhawks history was defenseman John Mariucci of Eveleth, Minnesota. Mariucci captained the Black Hawks during the 1945-46 season, and the 1947-48 season. The next American to captain the Blackhawks was future Hockey Hall of Fame blueliner Chris Chelios of Chicago, Illinois. The three-time Norris Trophy winner, and three-time Stanley Cup champion captained the Blackhawks from 1995 to 1999. The third American captain for the Blackhawks was right winger Tony Amonte of Hingham, Massachusetts, who captained Chicago from 2000 to 2002.

Nick Foligno’s time in Chicago

Foligno was traded from the Boston Bruins to the Blackhawks on June 26, 2023 with left winger Taylor Hall of Calgary, Alberta for defensemen Ian Mitchell of St. Albert, Alberta and Alec Regula of West Bloomfield, Michigan.

In his one and only season in Chicago in 2023-24, Foligno had 17 goals and 20 assists for 37 points in 74 games. He was a -29 with 57 penalty minutes, 16 power-play points, one shorthanded point, 146 shots on goal, 228 wins, 39 blocked shots, 192 hits, 47 takeaways, and 26 giveaways.

The fact that the Blackhawks chose Foligno as captain of Chicago is interesting when Connor Bedard is the future of the franchise. However, Bedard clearly has a lot to learn in order to be an effective two-way player. In his rookie season, Bedard was a -44, the second worst plus/minus in the NHL.